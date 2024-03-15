TEAM NEWS: Van de Ven out vs. Fulham, Richarlison could return

Tottenham Hotspur travel across town to Craven Cottage to play Fulham on Saturday in their final match before the international break. Asked for an update on his squad’s injury situation ahead of the match, Ange Postecoglou stated that while defender Micky van de Ven will miss the trip to Fulham, but is optimistic that he’ll be back shortly after the end of the break.

And there’s more good news — Richarlison was back in training today, which means there’s a chance that we could see him on the bench as a potential second half substitute.

‘Yeah, they are the only two. Everyone else is sort of the same as last week. Micky, nothing too significant. He’ll miss tomorrow. But we’re quite confident if the recovery goes well with the international break, he shouldn’t miss too much more. I think he came off at the right time to be honest. So while he misses tomorrow, it’s still positive. Richy, he trained today so we’ll just see how he pulls up. If he pulls up OK, he’ll probably be available.”

With Micky unavailable, that puts the onus on Radu Dragusin to put in a good performance in what will be his first Premier League start. Ange didn’t mess around hinting about whether Dragusin would play or not — he’s playing, and according to Postecoglou it’s an opportunity for him to show why Spurs bought him and what he’s been working on since arriving in January.

“I’ll take the suspense out of it - [Radu] will start tomorrow. It’s a good opportunity for him. We obviously brought him in with a view that it was evident we were very short in that area, and he’d had a very good half-season in Italy. He’s had to be patient for his opportunity, which isn’t surprising because Micky and Cristian have been outstanding for us. And with only a game a week, and sometimes not even that, he’s had to be patient. And I said to him when we signed him I couldn’t guarantee him... or I couldn’t tell him when he’d get an opportunity but he would get an opportunity. I thought he did well when he came on the other day. “It was good that the team was already in a good rhythm but the scoreline was still 0-0 at the time, He contributed to how we finished the game. He’s a pretty assured young guy. He has belief in himself, he has really good people around him. I think he can bring something to the team. He’s a very strong defender, very good in the duels, and I think we’re going to need that tomorrow.”

Sadly, it also sounds like Manor Solomon has had a setback in his recovery for the injury that has kept him out of the side since September.

“Yeah, no real progress [with Manor]. He’s still in that position of not being really comfortable where he’s at. So we’ll give him the time he needs to be in the place where he can recover. The medical team is looking at some other strategies now.”

With the season now heading towards the home stretch, there are opportunities for Postecoglou to assess the progress his squad has made since the start of the season and where it needs to go from here. When asked, Ange said that while there’s been tremendous growth thus far, there are still quite a few things that players need to work on and improve going forward.

“So many mate. Not that we’ve got massive gaps but all of these things, some of them you make real advances very quickly and that’s pleasing but others are just small incremental growths. You can only get by with experiences as I call them. Last week was an experience for us and you can’t manufacture that at training. “I can’t cultivate that other than preparing the guys for what’s in store when a game is billed as a significant fixture and it’s away from home, how do you handle that? It’s experience and some of the growth is through those experiences together as a group. “Some of that growth is around our football, some of that growth is with individuals themselves. I’ve loved the improvement we’ve seen in just about our whole team and the key for that is for them not to plateau at any point and continue to push on. So there are lots of different areas.”

Tottenham play in the late Saturday match — and a reminder that at present there’s only a four hour time difference between the USA and UK. Kick-off at Craven Cottage is 1:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. UK.