Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Tottenham Hotspur now have their destiny in their own hands.

After a stunning victory against London rivals Aston Villa (yes, this is a thing now, #sorrynotsorry), Spurs head to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham. The Marco Silva-led side are solidly in midtable, with a number of high-profile wins this season but unable to perform with anything resembling consistency.

This therefore represents a golden chance for the Lilywhites to build some consistency of their own heading into the international break, coming off two victories on the trot. Their push for victory will be made more difficult, however, with the loss of defensive stalwart Mickey van de Ven to a hamstring injury. Here’s hoping January signing Radu Dragusin will seize a rare opportunity in what will likely be his first start for the club.

COYS!

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Craven Cottage, London, UK

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network, Sky Sports Premier League (UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: nbcsports.com

