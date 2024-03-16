The public absence of Manor Solomon, Tottenham Hotspur winger, has grown from a niche football fan concern to an international punchline in a matter of months. While Lilywhite House said a meniscus injury was to blame, with planned surgery the cure and an indication that he would be out of the public eye for some time; several unusual details — rumblings of an altered image, vague medical information, irregular updates from the club, and tawdry rumors of a new winger on the scene — have kept the public guessing.

It all started back in October, when out of nowhere the club announced that Solomon had suffered a meniscus problem in training. While training injuries are commonplace, the statement declaring that surgery had already taken place was immediately suspicious. To date, the Tottenham medical staff have consistently opted for less invasive rehabilitation methods, and so the aggressive approach seemed strange from the outset. Soon after, Solomon’s Twitter account went dark, with the last posting still back in October. Though some would say this could be due to his commentary on geopolitics, one only had to look slightly more closely to determine that perhaps something more sinister was afoot.

Though the online chatter around the situation was adjudged to be mostly the territory of online outliers and conspiracy theorists, the broader fanbase erupted with questions after Tottenham released a photo of Solomon which media outlets then refused to distribute after claiming the photo was altered:

Internet sleuths noted a number of oddities about the photo: Solomon appeared to be striking the ball with his left foot, while being a naturally right-footed player; ЯItɘϱ has never been a Tottenham kit sponsor but appears to be adorning the training kits in the image; and Solomon’s focus appears to be directed elsewhere as he attempts to line up a shot. After digging further, a couple of fans determined the image seemed to be generated from an older shot of a preseason session combined with a recent image “appearing” to give an update on the Israeli winger’s rehabilitation.

Tottenham social media admins soon pulled the image, followed by Manor Solomon releasing a statement: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Solomon declared via social media, in a rare statement. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the training photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating has a very happy Saint Paddy’s Day this weekend.” Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was also forced to apologize in a press conference yesterday, saying he was fully supportive of Solomon and his recovery, adding, “Whenever players go through these periods, the important thing is not to try to put any firm deadlines or firm statements around it.”

So where in the world is Manor Solomon, and why has he suddenly disappeared from public view?

There are a number of theories, each more bizarre than the last. The most banal (and some would say logical) explanation is that either his recovery has been tougher than expected, or that there were potentially unforeseen complications during surgery. Some of the other ideas flying around concern Solomon’s physical appearance, with conjecture that a bad haircut or a butt-lift procedure gone wrong has resulted in embarrassment for Spurs’ #27.

One particularly popular hypothesis concerns German winger Timo Werner. Though Ange Postecoglou brushed off suggestions in the aforementioned press conference that he was replacing Solomon with Werner, declaring the German a loanee and nothing more, rumors have abounded that a rift has been growing between Postecoglou and Solomon. At the same time, the Australian manager and Werner have grown ever closer with some saying Werner could be here to stay, with Postecoglou’s gaze drawn by Werner’s speed and movement.

From there, things grow yet darker. Allegations of a secret cloning facility under the retractable pitch at Tottenham Hotspur stadium have persisted, with Daniel Levy said to have in his possession DNA belonging to the likes of Gareth Bale and Ledley King, among others. The reported experiments thus far have been unsuccessful, with Harry Winks apparently taking time off a few years back for ankle surgery when instead it was for supposed gene splicing utilizing genetic material belonging to Luka Modric. It’s Bale who Levy has attempted to recreate in the case of Manor Solomon, and there are fans out there who still believe that Solomon can bring to the squad what the superlative Welshman offered years ago.

Or y’know, maybe he’s dead.

The gossip has continued to spread, with no sign of it abating without a public appearance from Solomon himself; however, that occurrence appears to be no closer to fruition with the club asking the media to respect the winger’s privacy. I hope, for Solomon’s sake, that the talk is just that, talk; and that we will see Solomon return to the side sooner rather than later.

EDITOR’S NOTE: In case this wasn’t abundantly clear, this is satire.