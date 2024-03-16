Fulham 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Courageous Cottagers crush substandard Spurs

They say streaks are made to be broken.

That was the case for Tottenham Hotspur in their match today against Fulham. The Lilywhites had been undefeated in nine matches in the league against their London opponents, with Fulham’s last victory over Spurs a fateful one in the 2012/13 season that prevented Tottenham finishing in the top four.

Expectations were high for Spurs, with a strong squad at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal. He made one enforced change from the win over Aston Villa, with Mickey van de Ven unavailable due to a hamstring issue. Radu Dragusin was handed his first Premier League start in the Dutchman’s place, and there was also a return to the squad for Richarlison, making the bench after recovering from injury.

Spurs were nearly the architects of their own demise early, with a poor giveaway by James Maddison leading to a shot that Cristian Romero did very well to block. The Lilywhites seemed almost half-asleep, with a number of turnovers and misplaced passes ceding possession to Fulham. The Cottagers put Guglielmo Vicario and the Tottenham backline under pressure, with the Italian called into action multiple times and Romero coming up big once more with a close-range block on Andreas Pereira.

Tottenham’s best chance came after Fulham should have scored. Pape Matar Sarr was the culprit this time, giving the ball away with Pereira then squaring across the face of goal. It was almost a tap-in for Rodrigo Muniz, but he somehow missed the ball, with Spurs then sweeping up the other end and finding Son in the box. The Tottenham captain couldn’t keep his effort goal-bound, shooting over the bar. A chance for Brennan Johnson down the left soon followed, but he couldn’t find any power in his strike and hit it tamely at Bernd Leno. James Maddison was the next Tottenham player to have a chance: Destiny Udogie burst forward after Johnson won the ball and fed the English attacking midfielder. His low shot almost looked like it was heading inside the near post, but instead the ball took out Leno’s drink bottle just outside the goal.

Instead, it was Fulham who took a lead into the half. Antonee Robinson delivered an excellent ball from the left in behind the Spurs backline, where it found Muniz, given perhaps too much space by Dragusin. Muniz’s touch was excellent, and he cut the ball back across past Vicario to put the Cottagers 1-0 up.

It was the same story in the second half, with Fulham doubling their lead early. Iwobi drew the defense out of shape before playing in Timothy Castagne down the left. His square ball would have been a tough one to control, but rather than control it, Sasa Lukic used his thigh to guide the ball first time past Vicario. The Italian had no chance, and all of a sudden the score was 2-0.

From there, things went from bad to worse. Calvin Bassey won a second ball on a corner kick, before taking a shot from an extremely tight angle. Vicario was forced into a save, but a combination of his palm and the post conspired to take the ball directly back into the danger area. Muniz was first on the scene, knocking the ball over the goal-line despite the despairing efforts of Dragusin to clear.

The Cottagers had the ball in the net a fourth time, while Spurs readied a triple change. An offside flag this time saved their blushes, and Timo Werner, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Rodrigo Bentancur entered the fray for Sarr, Bissouma, and Maddison. Tottenham looked almost immediately better, with Werner nearly getting one back for Spurs as he somehow managed to miss a point-blank tap-in off a low Johnson cross. A late cameo for Richarlison wasn’t enough to move the needle for Spurs, as they continued to hustle and bustle in search of a comeback, and the Lilywhites slumped to a 3-0 defeat.

