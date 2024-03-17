Tottenham Women vs. Leicester City: game time, match thread and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur Women host Leicester City today in WSL league action at Brisbane Road. We’ve been talking about Leicester lately because that’s also whom Spurs will face in the semifinals of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup in April, though that match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

So if you’re curious about what Leicester City will look like in April, this is a pretty good match for you to watch! Spurs drew 1-1 against the Foxes in the teams’ only other meeting this season at the King Power Stadium.

You can also use this thread to talk about West Ham vs. Aston Villa, or the Men’s FA Cup semifinals if that’s more your jam. It’s ok, no judgement.

Lineups

A couple changes to today's starting XI



COYS pic.twitter.com/CGust8szVd — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 17, 2024

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Leicester City Women

Women’s Super League

Sunday, March 17, 2024

10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

Brisbane Road, London, UK

TV: not televised (USA/UK), Optus Sport (Australia)

Stream: The FA Player

The usual match stream rules apply. Be excellent to each other (and party on, dudes!)