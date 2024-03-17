Tottenham Hotspur Women 1 - 0 Leicester City: team goal secures all three points

Tottenham Hotspur Women defeated Leicester City to retain sixth place in the WSL. Matilda Vinberg finished off a glorious counterattacking team goal on her full WSL debut, and Spurs managed to hold off Leicester City for the remaining 90 minutes.

Robert Vilahamn made a few changes to his typical WSL lineup, with Matilda Vinebrg coming into the side after an impressive cameo against Manchester City in the cup. Drew Spence also returned from the injury that’s kept her out since December. Notably, neither Martha Thomas or Beth England started the game, and it was later reported that Martha is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep her out for the next few weeks.

Spurs started about as strongly as it’s possible to start–Becky Spencer played the ball out of the back, and Spurs worked it incisively through the middle of the pitch. Matilda Vinberg arrived in the box to finish off Jess Naz’s perfectly placed looping cross. If you haven’t watched this goal yet for some reason, you really should. I cannot possibly undersell how phenomenal it was.

The excitement and intensity of that opening play diminished throughout the half. Spurs missed a few chances to double the lead, notably Drew Spence hit the crossbar, and Vinberg and Bizet. Spence was excellent throughout the half, providing great defensive work and creative passing all over the pitch. By the end of the half, Spurs seemed scrambled under Leicester’s continued pressure, and the constant threats of Jutta Rantala and Yuka Momiki.

At half time, Vilahamn took off the excellent Drew Spence for Kit Graham, likely because Drew is still on managed minutes due to injury recovery. Beth England and Rosella Ayane replaced Celin Bizet and Matilda Vinberg in the 54th minute. Both sides continued to trade chances, including several whack-fests in each box. Beth England still looked a bit frustrated in her continued search for her old scoring boots, though some of this was certainly down to bad luck and the fact that Spurs couldn’t seem to link control in defense and midfield up to the attackers.

In the end, the match devolved into a cagey, pushy affair, with Jess, Kit and Beth involved in some time-wasting at the corner flag to see things out. The game that started with a bang ended with a whimper, but I won’t complain about that because Spurs did smartly secure all three points.

Jess Naz had a solidly great game, and Matilda Vinberg also continued to look bright, though there were a few moments when she got bullied off the ball or took too long to make a decision. I see no reason to think those blips won’t get ironed out of her game quickly. Drew Spence was also back to her best which is great news considering how much we seem to need creativity and service in midfield.

Spurs face Bristol City next weekend. We’ll want to win this one as Aston Villa are crawling their way up the table and are starting to nip at our heels. Though Bristol are bottom of the table and look likely to go down, they could be a potential stumbling block. They’ve shown they’re still dangerous on their day–although they haven’t won a game since November, they’ve scored eleven goals in their last six.

Here’s hoping we continue to see such lovely attacking football, and that we get the work done!