The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, March 18

good morning

Now with the niceties out of the way, let me say: St John’s were robbed of a spot in the NCAA men’s tournament.

What is the tournament, you ask? A collegiate basketball tournament featuring 68 universities in a single knockout format. Think of it like the Champions League.

Sometimes the committee deciding which 68 teams makes a mistake. They made one by excluding Fitzie’s Johnnies. Of course, the bid-stealers didn’t help. Saturday was essentially a worst-case scenario.

Anyways, enough talk about St John’s. Let’s get to the tournament.

Teams primed to be upset?

I don’t like Duke. They looked awful in the ACC tournament. And I don’t trust a team that put so little in one tournament game to suddenly turn it on in the next. The Vermont Catamounts bounce em.

For similar reasons, I don’t like Kansas. At least one #4 seed has lost to a 13 seed in 14 of the last 15 years. Kansas and Duke continue that trend.

I know little about Arizona, but I know little enough to pick them as the first #2 seed to leave the tournament.

Which 12 seed makes the Sweet 16?

A lot of people like McNeese State to beat Gonzage. I’m one of them, and I like them enough to go one round further. I’m gonna put James Maddison there too because COYS.

Who makes the Final Four, and who wins?

UConn appears to be everyone’s pick to win, so I’m staying away from them. And they’re in a tough region, especially with Iowa State on the number 2 line. Still, I’m tempted to pick ‘em. And ya, know what? Gimme the Big East!

Arizona losing to Nevada opens thins up for UNC, so why not them? Purdue up against another arguable no. 1 seed in Tennessee? I’ll take Tennessee please.

As for Houston’s region, I like them over the field. But, again, tempted to pick the Big East. And this time I give in! Gimme Marquette or gimme death!

Final four predictions:

UConn vs North Carolina

Marquette vs Tennessee

Champion: UNC over Tennessee

Fitzie’s track of the day: Breathless, by Todd Rundgren

And now for your links:

