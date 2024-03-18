Fulham 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings to the theme of getting hit by a bus

Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-0 at Fulham on Saturday. It was Spurs’ worst performance under Ange Postecoglou and wasn’t very much fun. Often I rewatch matches so I can say intelligent things about the matches in these player ratings and elsewhere. I did not do that this time. Who wants to watch that again? I’d rather get hit by a bus.

...Hey.

Here are your Tottenham Hotspur player ratings to the theme of getting hit by a bus.

Whatever stars: Not getting hit by a bus

Cuti Romero (Community — 3.0): He was ok I guess

Guglielmo Vicario (Community — 3.0): ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2 stars: Getting hit by a bus

Look, everyone was bad. I could go player by player and point out all the interesting and unique ways that that singular person had a bad match (or in some cases had some individual moments where they did ok) but why would I subject myself to that? Or to you? We’ve got two weeks now to lick our wounds and move on from... whatever the hell that was. I intend to use every moment.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Community – 2.5)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Community – 2.5)

Pedro Porro (Community – 2.5)

Timo Werner (Community – 2.5)

Radu Dragusin (Community – 2.5)

Destiny Udogie (Community – 2.0)

Son Heung-Min (Community – 2.0)

Dejan Kulusevski (Community – 2.0)

Pape Matar Sarr (Community – 2.0)

James Maddison (Community – 2.0)

Brennan Johnson (Community – 2.0)

Ange Postecoglou (Community – 2.0)

Yves Bissouma (Community – 1.5)

1 star: Getting hit by the Chelsea bus driven by Mauricio Pochettino en route to the Arsenal Premier League title celebration after Bayern Munich wins the Champions League behind a hat trick from Harry Kane

No Tottenham Hotspur players were as bad as... oh god did I speak that into existence

Tom Carroll Memorial Non-Rating:

Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso