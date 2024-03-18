Tottenham confirms post-season friendly vs. Newcastle in Melbourne

Today, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed plans for the team to travel Down Under at the conclusion of this current Premier League season. Spurs will travel to Melbourne to play against Newcastle United in a friendly at the 100k-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22.

We will return Down Under in May as we head to Melbourne, Australia for a post-season visit, capped off by a friendly against Newcastle United



️ Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

️ Wednesday 22 May, kick-off 7:45pm local time — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2024

This has apparently been in the works since late January after Tottenham crashed out of the FA Cup, and we wrote about it then. It’s an opportunity to take the team on the road to Melbourne, Ange Postecoglou’s adopted hometown, and a place where he is wildly popular with the locals. (There are apparently Ange murals... plural... in Melbourne.) The Melbourne Cricket Ground is a massive stadium, home to the Australian Football League Grand Final every year. Considering Postecoglou’s (and Tottenham’s) popularity in Australia, I bet Spurs can attract a pretty decent crowd to see a match against Geordia Arabia.

It’s also the last opportunity to see this current Spurs team play football before everyone disperses, including to their national teams for the European Championships. This will be the first post-season tour for Spurs since their trip to Hong Kong after the 2016-17 season; Tottenham have already announced another international trip to Korea and other parts of Asia in the 2024-25 preseason.

I know we have a pretty decent Aussie contingent on this website, and so I’d like to know — if you’re currently upside down relative to me, are you planning to go?