Tottenham’s Grace Clinton, Jessica Naz nominated for Young Player of the Year at Women’s Football Awards

We’re more than halfway through March but technically it’s still 2023 Football Awards Season. So I have some good news in that area — Tottenham Hotspur Women midfielders Grace Clinton and Jessica Naz have both been nominated for the Young Player of the Year category in the Women’s Football Awards!

Announcing the nominees for the Nutriburst Young Football Player of the Year Award! ⚽️ #WFA24 pic.twitter.com/qDTkMxZdQi — Women’s Football Awards (@_WFAs) March 19, 2024

This is a pretty cool achievement. Naz has always been considered a very good young talent, but has taken a HUGE leap in ability and performance between last season and this one. She won Young Player of the Year in the 2022 London Football Awards, and this is just a step up in recognition. Clinton has been a phenomenal addition to Spurs Women this season on loan from Manchester United — some are calling her Spurs’ best player in a team that includes Beth England, and it’s likely Tottenham will do everything in their power to make her loan permanent.

It’s a pretty competitive field to my eyes — United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps stands out, as does Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross and Chesea’s Aggie Beever-Jones. I have no idea who’s going to win it, which makes it fun to think about.

The Player and Young Player of the Year awards are open to fan voting, which you can do on their website. The Women’s Football Awards will be held on May 30 in London.