Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

Let’s see what a week off can do for Tottenham Hotspur.

Not much good on an initial look, at least, with injury news coming out during the week that Pedro Porro and Richarlison won’t be available for Saturday’s fixture against Crystal Palace. Palace had been a club somewhat in freefall, but a managerial change and a strong win against cellar-dwellers Burnley stemmed the bleeding with new hire Oliver Glasner providing an instant impact.

He’ll be looking to prove himself against tougher opposition, with Spurs having a mixed record of late. Ange Postecoglou has had some extra time to address the lack of fluidity shown by the Lilywhites in recent weeks, but a week off doesn’t always reap dividends. On paper, this should be a comfortable encounter for Spurs; but there’s enough in flux for both sides right now that this will be an intriguing encounter.

COYS!

Lineups

Lineups will be posted closer to kick-off.

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised in USA or UK. Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!