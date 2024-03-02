Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace: Community Player Ratings

A great win today! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hoping for three points and maybe, just maybe, the start of a sustained run in the back half of this Premier League season. It wasn’t always pretty — Spurs went down in the second half to a spectacular free kick goal from Eberechi Eze, but roared back with goals from Timo Werner (his first for the club!), Cuti Romero, and Son Heung-Min. The final score was 3-1.

I think there’s some room for some nuanced takes on player performance today. Some good and impactful performances, especially from the subs, but also a few tepid performers. That’s for you to decide.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.