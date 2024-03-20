 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, March 20

What are you reading right now?

By Fitzie
/ new
Fulham FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

good morning!

Just a short hoddle today, hoddlers.

I usually like to come back to books or music when I have to do a short hoddle. So today, let’s go with books.

What I want to know is, what are you reading right now? And what do you want to be reading?

I’m still in the very beginning stages of reading Pessoa: A Biography. Over the weekend I also began The Mushroom at the End of the World, which follows the commerce and ecolgy of the matsutake mushroom.

It’s the second book about matstutake mushrooms I own. The other being What a Mushroom Lives For. I’m fascinated by mushrooms (nature books in general really). So I’m really excited about this one.

As for what I want to be reading? Well, once I get through these two, I’d like to move on to some fiction. The only fiction books I own that I haven’t yet read are Lolita and Ada, or Ardor. Not exactly light reading.

So maybe I’ll find some other light fiction book to read.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Rock N’ Roll, by Lou Reed

And now for your links:

The BBC does an article on ‘reluctant star’ Ben Davies

Richarlison again speaks on how therapy saved his life

Gary Rowett named interim Birmingham manager

