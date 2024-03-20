Manor Solomon undergoes second knee surgery, remains out indefinitely

We haven’t seen much of Manor Solomon since he joined the club in the summer, and now we will continue to not see much of Manor Solomon. The Israeli winger has been out since October with a knee injury, and has reportedly had numerous setbacks in his recovery. Today, the club announced that Solomon has undergone a second (minor) surgery to his meniscus in a procedure that will hopefully fix the problem for good.

We can confirm that Manor Solomon underwent minor surgery to his meniscus on his right knee yesterday (Tuesday, 19 March).



The forward will continue his rehabilitation with our medical staff.

Solomon has kept a low profile during his recovery but also posted a message to Spurs supporters on his Instagram feed yesterday that was also placed on Tottenham’s website.

Hi everyone, Lately I’ve been away from social media and focusing solely on my rehab and getting back on the field. The last period has been the most difficult and frustrating in my career. In the past 5 months I’ve been working as hard as possible to get back to doing what I love the most, but unfortunately, I haven’t fully recovered yet. At the same time, I’m full of motivation and will continue to do everything in order to be back stronger than ever to help my club & country. Thank you for your support, see you guys soon .

Having an injury bad enough that it requires surgery is one thing. Having one that requires surgery, and then a second surgery five months later is something entirely different. At this point it feels like we may not see Solomon play for Spurs again this season.

Or maybe ever? He was acquired as an opportunistic free transfer pick-up from Shakhtar Donetsk due to the war in Ukraine and signed through 2028, but we haven’t really seen enough out of him to know whether it’s worth keeping him on or if he’ll be flipped for a small profit at the first opportunity. Maybe he is! But it’s kind of hard to see how he gets worked back into the squad at this point.

I feel bad for the guy. It’s never fun to deal with a long term injury (Ryan Sessegnon says hello) and it must be super frustrating for him. That said, Spurs have plans to continue its rebuild this summer and I also am no longer sure Solomon have a place in the team if and when he finally does get fully healthy.