Richarlison: therapy “saved my life”

Ever since his public struggle with mental health last season, Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison has become an outspoken and very positive proponent of therapy, especially among athletes. Richarlison has spoken on numerous occasions about the struggles he had while recovering from injuries last season juggling the twin pressures of Premier League football and the burden of playing for Brazil as their starting No. 9.

He’s doing so again now. Richarlison is currently back with Brazil for the upcoming international break, just after the Seleçao announced the appointment of a new mental health professional who will work with the national team. As reported in ESPN Brazil, Richy spoke to the whole of the Brazilian squad, talking about his struggles, how he finally worked up the courage to ask for help, and how therapy has aided him in his mental health recovery.

“My speech was important to the team. I saw the psychologist there, I never had before. It was important. And the love I received from people... you know the prejudice people have when someone says they are looking for help? I had it myself, I don’t have it anymore. “As a player with an active voice, I tell people to look for [mental health support] because it helps. It saved my life. I was already at the bottom of the well. It’s very important for the Seleçao to have a psychologist to help athletes. Only we know the pressures we are under, not only on but also off the field. I suffered more even outside [football]. It’s important to have a psychologist.”

Richarlison’s struggles didn’t entirely stem from his performance on the football pitch. He has also said how he had struggled with people close to him outside of football who were taking advantage of his fame and fortune in order to enrich others. For Richy, part of the recovery involved cutting people he’d known for a long time completely out of his life, and then living his life as a model for others.

“It’s a very big responsibility. I myself have a very public image, and children especially look up to me. I always try to walk the line so as not to disappoint. I know the responsibility I carry for this shirt, for a great club in England. I try to walk the line. “Carrying the responsibility, was as I said, my biggest problem at that time was more off the field, the people who were around me, living in my house, disappointing me. I dealt with it for seven years. It was my biggest disappointment. Now it’s over, and I am living in a beautiful moment.”

I’m just going to say it again — Richarlison is a wonderful human being and an important advocate for mental health. He’s using his platform to call awareness to the importance of therapy, especially for athletes, and modeling behavior that will hopefully influence others. I love it.