The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, March 21

good morning!

The only good thing to come out of my terrible lunch at Fight Club was getting to hear one of my favourite Queen songs, Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy.

Other than that, it sucked.

And I’ll say this, normally I don’t go out and name a restaurant that is so terrible. But I can’t stand it any longer, not after this latest visit.

Because this was the fourth time I’ve been there. Every single time, it sucked. The most recent trip sent me over the edge.

A 25-minute wait for a sandwich. And when it came out, they got it wrong.

I just wanted a chicken sandwich and fries. Guess how much it cost. $30.

Thirty freaking dollars for a greasy-fried chicken served on cheap iceburg lettuce and a burnt bun. And room-temp fries.

“Fitzie, you don’t like that place. Why’d you go back?”

I wanted to like it. I needed the calories. I ran eight miles that day and desperately needed calories in my stomach. That felt like the quickest way.

Either way, it was a horrible time.

Except for this song. And I don’t get to hear it that often, except for when I play it on Youtube or Spotify.

Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy was on the album A Day at the Races, whiched followed A Night at the Opera.

It’s so unlike the album that featured Bohemian Rhapsody, and it showcased the true breadth of Queen.

It features a lot of stylistic choices from the hard-rock Tie Your Mother Down, the Japanese-inspired Teo Torriatte, the waltzy Millionaire Waltz and of course, this wonderful rock-driven 50s bop. Oh, and who could forget the soulful Somebody to Love?

So I hope you all enjoy this song. I know I will. I’ll enjoy it a hell of a lot more than that awful lunch.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy, by Queen

And now for your links:

Long read: A look at the best academy stars among London’s football clubs

The BBC on the ‘extraordinary’ rise of Luxembourg and the Euro 2024 play-offs

French national team to play against USMNT to kick off Paris Olympics football tournament