International round-up: Who’s on duty for their national team this March?

I hate international football.

But after the disaster that was the match against Fulham, a little palate cleanser seems like a nice option, so a few little international fixtures while Ange whips the wider squad into shape can only be a good thing. Right? RIGHT?

God, I hope nobody gets injured.

A number of Spurs players have been called up for the international sides, and luckily for us, the Tottenham social media team released yesterday a handy collection of tweets naming all the representatives:

International fixtures are on the horizon!



Check out who's been called up to represent their country pic.twitter.com/JBNpphFVHl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 20, 2024

It’s largely the usual suspects, with a couple of exceptions. Mickey van de Ven is still making his way back from the hamstring injury he sustained against London rivals Aston Villa; Pape Matar Sarr was named in the Senegal squad but presumably isn’t included in the tweets as Senegal’s fixtures are only friendlies (except for the fact that Sweden is only playing friendlies yet Deki is still included, so who actually knows); Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario were obviously called up for Argentina and Italy but are also missing; and Yves Bissouma, who has not been called up for Mali’s friendly against Nigeria for supposed tactical reasons. Bissouma’s lack of a call-up has caused a bit of a stir in his home country, with the midfielder unfollowing the Mali Football Federation’s Instagram account and removing a chunk of images of him sporting the national team kit.

So maybe the tweets weren’t that handy after all.

There’s a lot riding on some of these matches and less on others; the vast majority of the matches are friendlies, with only Spurs’ Welsh contingent (still in the hunt for EURO qualification) and captain Heung-Min Son, with a potentially new-look South Korea, taking part in competitive fixtures. Hopefully that means our players are less likely to potentially overextend themselves, and they all return to London healthy and raring to go against Luton Town next weekend.

I still hate international football.

Spurs International Call-ups: