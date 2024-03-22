The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, March 22

good morning!

Oi fitzie, why is there an otter featuring the image on the hoddle today?

That’s not just any otter. That’s an otter from the Lofoten Islands.

Which brings us to today’s hoddle topic - dream destinations!

We’re in the international break and many players are linking up with their national teams across the globe. But that doesn’t mean we have to just sit here and pretend we have nowhere else to go.

So let’s dish on dream destinations.

For years I’ve been fascinated by the Lofoten Islands, the Norwegian archipelago. I even tried going there once when I was studying abroad, but the travel was just too impractical at the time.

Nevertheless, it remains on the list.

The islands look stunning - day or night. Winter or summer.

It might be a little trickier getting there in the winter.

It also hasn’t been lost on me that most of the places I want to visit are the Nordic/Scandinavian countries.

That dream desination isn’t dead! Nor is yours!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Maestro, by Kaizers Orchestra

And now for your links:

