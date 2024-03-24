Bristol City vs. Tottenham Women: game time, open thread, and how to watch

Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! I know most of the American contingent are preoccupied with the NCAA college basketball tournament, which continues today. It’s a quiet weekend since we’re in the throes of another seemingly-meaningless international break and Spurs don’t play until next weekend.

But guess what — Spurs DO play this weekend! Tottenham Hotspur Women are away to Bristol City in WSL league action, with a chance to make it two wins on the trot. Bristol City are, uhhhhh struggling, bottom of the table, winless in their last 12 league matches, with only six points thus far. There are no easy matches in the WSL, but this is probably as close as Spurs are going to get.

Use this thread to talk about the match, or about any other games happening today.

Bristol City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, March 24, 2024

10:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised

Stream: The FA Player

Lineups