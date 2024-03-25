The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, March 25

good morning! And welcome to the first of two running hoddles this week —

History was made this weekend when Jasmine Paris completed The Barkleys ultramarathon, becoming the first woman ever to do so.

She finished roughly one minute under the 60-hour deadline.

For those of you who don’t know, The Barkleys is one of the most legendary ultramarathon races. It was created 1986 by ‘Lazarus Lake’ and Karl Henn, who formed the course near the penintenary where MLK’s assassin tried to escape.

Here’s a trailer from ‘Where Dreams Go To Die’, which chronicled one racer’s chance to finish the race:

Only 35 people are allowed to run the race and must write a letter explaining why they should be able to run the race and pay a $1.60 registration fee. If accepted, they have to bring some sort of item (chosen by Laz). Returning entrants must also bring a pack of cigarettes.

One Lazarus lights his cigarette, the race begins.

The race features five loops consisting of 20 miles and steep, steep inclines. Runners are not allowed to use maps and there are only two water checkpoints. Those who complete the race complete roughly 54,200 feet of vertical gain.

In addition to running the loops, the competitors must also search for books at the checkpointsand tear out the page that corresponds with their numbers.

They only have 60 hours to complete the race.

Only 19 men have ever finished it. There were no finishers from 1996-2000, 2002, 2005-2007, 2015, 2018-2022.

This year there were five finishers, including the first woman: Jasmine Paris. With one minute and 39 seconds to spare.

Seriously, there aren’t any words for how huge of an accomplishment this is. And it’s something that is so far outside my realm of imagination.

You can see the exhaustion on her after completing the race. It’s honestly incredible anyone can achieve something of this magnitude.

What an accomplishment this is !

Fitzie’s track of the day: Wildflowers, by Tom Petty

(in memory of fitzie’s late grandmother, who would have turned 101 today)

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Tottenham again looking at Genoa for potential transfer incoming

Anti-racism campaign groups condemn comments made by ex-Norwich sporting director about five black footballers.

The Athletic ($$) with a profile on a mental health company and footballers