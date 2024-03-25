REPORT: Rodrigo Bentancur has been playing with a broken toe “for a few weeks”

Don’t you just love it when you discover that one of your favorite team’s players has been playing through an undisclosed injury for a while and you just found out about it? That’s the case with Rodrigo Bentancur. ESPN Argentina reports that Lolo, currently away with Uruguay during the international break, has apparently been playing with a broken toe that he sustained in training just prior Tottenham’s match against Crystal Palace on March 2.

Here are the relevant quotes, run through Google Translate:

“I broke it two or three weeks ago, but I’m still playing the same. I broke my phalanx. I had to stop for three or four weeks to weld it, and it was impossible. It was before the game against Crystal Palace in training, but here I go, recovering. Once warm up, I forget about it.”

Cool. Coooooooooooooooool.

OK, so maybe I’m overreacting a bit. If it’s the kind of injury where you tape the toes together and just get on with it, maybe it’s not so bad; it very well could be the kind of injury you just play through, like basketball players taping dislocated fingers together on their non-shooting hand. That said, Lolo’s looked a little off lately, and it’s not too difficult to draw a straight line from those performances to the fact that he’s playing through a broken toe. At least he didn’t get MORE injured, I guess. Always good to look at the positives.

Bentancur was a second half substitute in Uruguay’s 1-1 friendly draw against a non-FIFA-sanctioned Basque Country team. Uruguay plays another friendly against Ivory Coast in Lens, France on Tuesday.