Les Ferdinand, Jermain Defoe shortlisted for Premier League Hall of Fame

Want to know a cool thing? Here’s one: two Tottenham Hotspur greats have been shortlisted for induction into the Premier League Hall of Fame this season — Les Ferdinand and Jermain Defoe.

That’s great! Both are absolutely deserving. Striker “Sir Les” Ferdinand joined Spurs from Newcastle in 1997 and spent six seasons as a player, scoring 39 goals in 143 appearances until 2003 when he joined West Ham. Ferdinand also spent six seasons in Tottenham’s coaching setup from 2008-2014, working with Spurs’ strikers alongside Tim Sherwood. Ferdinand went on to assume leadership roles at QPR, rising as high as Director of Football Operations. He currently is seen as a television pundit.

Jermain Defoe was the main man when I first started following Tottenham Hotspur in 2007. Defoe had two stints at Tottenham Hotspur from 2004-2014, with an “interregnum” at Portsmouth from 2008-2009. He’s among the greatest strikers to ever play at Spurs, presently the sixth highest goal scorer in Tottenham’s history with 143 goals in 363 appearances. He’s also the ninth all time leading scorer in Premier League history. “JD Trouble” is currently a coach in Tottenham’s academy setup.

There are a couple of other Spurs-world nominees — academy grad, former Spurs midfielder Manchester United great Michael Carrick is also a nominee, as is He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named.

The Premier League Hall of Fame is a relatively new phenomenon — it inducted its first members only back in 2021, a class that included Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Dennis Bergkamp, Steven Gerrard, and David Beckham. Consequently, there aren’t (yet) any Tottenham players currently in the Hall. That could change this season.

But this is going to be a tough field. There are a LOT of good names on that list and only two of them will be inducted this year. Here’s a full list of the inductees:

Michael Carrick

Andrew Cole

Jermain Defoe

Cesc Fabregas

Les Ferdinand

Robbie Fowler

Eden Hazard

Gary Neville

He-Whose-Name-Must-Not-Be-Uttered

Michael Owen

David Silva

John Terry

Yaya Toure

Edwin van der Sar

Nemanja Vidic

If God is just, one (or both) of Ferdinand and/or Defoe will make it. You can help by voting at the Premier League’s website up through April 8, 2024.