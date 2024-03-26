The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, March 26

good morning!

The hoddle in years past has found some connection between Tottenham Hotspur and college basketball. The last two year was Victor Wembanyama.

This year - let’s bring in Sissoko to the chat. I’m talking ‘bout Mady Sissoko.

I first became intrigued by this player when I was watching MSU-North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament the other day.

The Michigan State center scored four points and only recorded three rebounds in eight minutes of play. UNC won.

There’s not as much out there on Sissoko (Mady Sissoko) as there was on Wembanyama, because Sissoko (Mady Sissoko) isn’t gonna be the no.1 pick in the NBA draft. He may need to enter the NFL through free agency instead.

We do know that he’s Malian and is almost two metres tall, and weighs 250 pounds. That’s a big fella!

This year’s March Madness will be his final one, as he’s entering senior year. But will it be head coach Tom Izzo’s? That’s for a future hoddle (no it won’t).

Fitzie’s track of the day: Triptych: Prayer / Protest / Peace, by Max Roach

And now for your links:

