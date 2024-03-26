Tottenham Hotspur International Roundup

International football breaks are a pain in our collective rear ends, especially this one in particular which are mostly international friendly matches with no real importance or consequence. But it’s a slow news day, and so it’s worth taking a minute to check in to see how Spurs’ players are getting along while they’re away with their national teams.

Today is one of the other big days — there are a number of scheduled friendlies, so keep your fingers crossed for no more injuries before the players start to trickle back to North London.

I think this is pretty comprehensive, but if I missed anybody, please let me know in the comments.

Argentina

El Salvador 0-3 Argentina (Friendly) — March 22

Cuti Romero: started, scored Argentina’s first goal,subbed 73’

Giovani Lo Celso: started, scored Argentina’s third goal, subbed 73’

Cuti Romero’s goal for Argentina against El Salvador



pic.twitter.com/wOE5bV0jSB — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) March 23, 2024

Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Costa Rica (Friendly)

Denmark

Denmark 0-0 Switzerland (Friendly) — March 23

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: started, subbed at 83’. Didn’t score but did body-check the referee.

Next match: Tues. March 26, at Faroe Islands (Friendly)

England

England 0-1 Brazil (Friendly) — March 23

James Maddison, Richarlison both unused subs for England and Brazil

Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Belgium (Friendly)

Ireland (U21)

San Marino U21 0-7 Ireland U21 (U21 Euro Qualification) — March 22

Josh Keeley: started, 90 minutes, clean sheet

Italy

Italy 2-1 Venezuela (Friendly) — March 21

Destiny Udogie: started, 90 minutes

Guglielmo Vicario: unused substitute

Italy 2-0 Ecuador (Friendly) — March 24

Guglielmo Vicario: started, 90 minutes, clean sheet, 1 save

Republic of Korea

Korea 1-1 Thailand (World Cup Qualifier) — March 21

Son Heung-Min: captained, 90 minutes, scored 1 goal

Next match: currently in progress vs Thailand (World Cup Qualifier). Sonny has already scored once.

Romania

Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland (Friendly) — March 22

Radu Dragusin: started (at RCB), 90’

Next match: vs. Colombia (Friendly), Tues. March 26

Senegal

Senegal 3-0 Gabon (Friendly) — March 22

Pape Matar Sarr: started, subbed 73’

Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Benin (Friendly)

Sweden

Sweden 1-0 Albania (Friendly) — March 21

Dejan Kulusevski: started, 90 minutes, 1 assist (Nilsson 24’), 1 yellow card

Portugal 5-2 Sweden (Friendly) — March 25

Dejan Kulusevski: started, 90 minutes, 1 assist

Wales

Wales 4-1 Finland (UEFA Nations League Group A Semifinal) — March 21

Ben Davies: captained, started, 90 minutes

Joe Rodon: started, 90 minutes

Brennan Johnson: started, scored 1 goal (73’), subbed at 73’

Next match: Tues. March 26 vs. Poland

Uruguay

Uruguay 1-1 Basque Country (Non-FIFA Friendly) — March 23

Rodrigo Bentancur: subbed on at 63’

Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Ivory Coast (Friendly)