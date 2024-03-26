Tottenham Hotspur International Roundup

International football breaks are a pain in our collective rear ends, especially this one in particular which are mostly international friendly matches with no real importance or consequence. But it’s a slow news day, and so it’s worth taking a minute to check in to see how Spurs’ players are getting along while they’re away with their national teams.
Today is one of the other big days — there are a number of scheduled friendlies, so keep your fingers crossed for no more injuries before the players start to trickle back to North London.
I think this is pretty comprehensive, but if I missed anybody, please let me know in the comments.
Argentina
El Salvador 0-3 Argentina (Friendly) — March 22
Cuti Romero: started, scored Argentina’s first goal,subbed 73’
Giovani Lo Celso: started, scored Argentina’s third goal, subbed 73’
Cuti Romero’s goal for Argentina against El Salvador— The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) March 23, 2024
Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Costa Rica (Friendly)
Denmark
Denmark 0-0 Switzerland (Friendly) — March 23
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: started, subbed at 83’. Didn’t score but did body-check the referee.
Højbjerg pic.twitter.com/OdbnqxrOZm— The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) March 23, 2024
Next match: Tues. March 26, at Faroe Islands (Friendly)
England
England 0-1 Brazil (Friendly) — March 23
James Maddison, Richarlison both unused subs for England and Brazil
Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Belgium (Friendly)
Ireland (U21)
San Marino U21 0-7 Ireland U21 (U21 Euro Qualification) — March 22
Josh Keeley: started, 90 minutes, clean sheet
Italy
Italy 2-1 Venezuela (Friendly) — March 21
Destiny Udogie: started, 90 minutes
Guglielmo Vicario: unused substitute
Italy 2-0 Ecuador (Friendly) — March 24
Guglielmo Vicario: started, 90 minutes, clean sheet, 1 save
Republic of Korea
Korea 1-1 Thailand (World Cup Qualifier) — March 21
Son Heung-Min: captained, 90 minutes, scored 1 goal
Next match: currently in progress vs Thailand (World Cup Qualifier). Sonny has already scored once.
Romania
Romania 1-1 Northern Ireland (Friendly) — March 22
Radu Dragusin: started (at RCB), 90’
Next match: vs. Colombia (Friendly), Tues. March 26
Senegal
Senegal 3-0 Gabon (Friendly) — March 22
Pape Matar Sarr: started, subbed 73’
Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Benin (Friendly)
Sweden
Sweden 1-0 Albania (Friendly) — March 21
Dejan Kulusevski: started, 90 minutes, 1 assist (Nilsson 24’), 1 yellow card
Portugal 5-2 Sweden (Friendly) — March 25
Dejan Kulusevski: started, 90 minutes, 1 assist
Wales
Wales 4-1 Finland (UEFA Nations League Group A Semifinal) — March 21
Ben Davies: captained, started, 90 minutes
Joe Rodon: started, 90 minutes
Brennan Johnson: started, scored 1 goal (73’), subbed at 73’
Next match: Tues. March 26 vs. Poland
Uruguay
Uruguay 1-1 Basque Country (Non-FIFA Friendly) — March 23
Rodrigo Bentancur: subbed on at 63’
Next match: Tues. March 26, vs. Ivory Coast (Friendly)
