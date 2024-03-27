The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, March 27

good morning!

I gotta say, I’m not a huge fan of the vinyl scene here in DC. Since moving here almost three years ago, I’ve found very few quality places.

Byrdland seems kinda overrated to me with almost exclusively having new releases only. And they’re not well stocked either. Their used records? Either low quality or billed “Expensive as sh*t” aren’t that rare either. Plus, I don’t think it’s cool to label records like that. Mobius in Alexandria is kind of similar.

Som Records is a little cooler in that it’s a bit smaller, but again I feel the selection is too small. And they don’t seem to really have a “core” ya know? Some stores are good at specialising in a certain kind of record. It’s a trend in DC where none of these places have that.

The one that seems the closest is Joint Custody. A solid selection of used and new records, although I’d appreciate it if it were a bit clearer in dividing titles.

If anyone knows a place, lemme know. Fitzie loves collecting high-quality used records. He typically goes for imports, DJ/promo/banned copies, Blue Notes older colour variants and the like.

