Ben Davies awarded UEFA coaching licences

Though it was sad to see Tottenham Hotspur senior squad members Ben Davies, Brennan Johnson, and loanee Joe Rodon crash out of EURO qualification yesterday, the pain of that exit will have been numbed slightly for Davies, celebrating a significant footballing achievement. It turns out that Ben has been putting in a bit of extra work behind the scenes, managing to earn his UEFA A and Elite Youth A coaching licenses!

Davies spoke a little about his efforts a few days ago in an interview with ESPN’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens, before the Welsh FA released a statement ahead of their fixture against Poland confirming Ben’s achievement:

So what does this mean?

In short, Ben Davies is now qualified to be a professional football coach up to a certain level! The A license allows him to coach U18 and reserve teams, as well as second-tier clubs. To achieve this, Davies spent extensive time working with some of Spurs’ youth teams, leading sessions and taking drills, investing in both the club’s and his own future.

In the world of professional sport, it’s not uncommon for athletes to retire and then struggle to map out a future for themselves, so it’s great news that Davies is thinking about his plans as his playing career begins to enter its later years. We’ve already seen in recent weeks the likes of Pape Matar Sarr talk about studying computer science, acknowledging a life after playing the sport we all love, and it’s easy to forget football careers are generally short in comparison to the game of life.

It’s quite possible that Davies finishes out his career at Tottenham, and then begins to work more closely with the youth sides in order to achieve his Pro license (which allows him to coach top-flight sides) before cutting his teeth on a senior lower-league side. Or, who knows? Maybe he’s now a coaching genius and he’ll be Ange’s successor. Press ‘x’ to Doubt all you want - weird stuff happens in football - but wherever he decides to take this, it’s a great achievement by our Welsh stalwart.

Congratulations, Ben!