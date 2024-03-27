Plans approved for new Tottenham hotel

Tottenham Hotspur have been absolutely crushing it on the commercial front as of late. The new stadium, events, and redevelopments around the stadium itself all have been a huge boon for the financial health of the club off the pitch as they look to take the next steps on it.

It’s not the end of the growth either, with plans for a new 30-storey hotel next to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium approved in the last few days by the Greater London Authority. This positive news follows on from the planning permission granted by Haringey Council back in December and is one of the last barriers to starting construction on the ambitious project.

The original design proposed had a 22-storey hotel on the site, before amendments required more extensive planning approval. Those changes are effectively across the line now, and Club management are aiming to have the building completed in time for EURO 2028. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of the host venues for that tournament, and London will likely see an influx of tourists from the continent and beyond.

From that perspective, the timing really couldn’t be better for Spurs: a large international sporting event to put your stadium even more on the world stage than it already is, and nearby accommodation allowing both football fanatics and those with a passing interest alike to experience all that the club has on offer. It’ll also potentially be a decent boost to the local economy, with the stadium hosting more and more non-sporting events, which in turn bring more people into the area. A high-quality accommodation option could therefore mean more time spent in local businesses around the stadium by visitors for said events rather than a train straight out at the end of the night.

Though it’s hard to quantify exactly the amount of profit that would find its way back into the football side of Spurs’ operations from this hotel, I’d say it would likely be non-zero, making Tottenham’s financial security that much stronger and hopefully resulting in further investment in the on-pitch product. Or maybe I’m being naive! Who knows - but growth is the key word around Spurs’ financial operations right now, and that growth is showing no sign of abating. Here’s hoping that increased success results in a new cheese room any day now.