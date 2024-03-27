Tottenham Hotspur announce home preseason friendly vs. Bayern Munich in August

It’s only March, but Tottenham Hotspur’s 2024-25 preseason plans are already taking shape. Spurs had already announced a postseason trip to Melbourne, Ange Postecoglou’s home town, and there are strong indications that the club will make a return trip to Asia (and specifically Seoul) after last summer’s successful tour to the region.

Now, Tottenham will play another friendly — and it might get a little awkward. Spurs formally announced that they will host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, as part of the totally real and not at all made up for sponsorship purposes VisitMalta Cup.

We will face six-time European champions @FCBayern in the @VisitMalta Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday 10th August, 17:30 kick-off.



This will, of course, be Harry Kane’s first return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since he was sold to Bayern Munich this past summer. And unless Bayern significantly turn things around in the league and/or win the Champions League, Kane will return to the Lane with exactly as many trophies won as he had when he left.

The venue is a little interesting — when we first heard rumors about a Bayern friendly last month, it was in the context of both teams planning preseason tours to Asia, meaning it was likely that match was going to take place in Seoul. I didn’t anticipate it’d be a home friendly, but I probably should have — now that I see it online, I’m almost certain that a home friendly between Spurs and Bayern, with all proceeds going to Tottenham, was part of the transfer negotiations between the clubs for Kane’s sale.

This will also likely be the last preseason warm up for Tottenham, with the new Premier League season kicking off the following Saturday, August 17.

I’m sure Kane get a warm welcome from the Tottenham crowd, or at least he should. After all, he is still Tottenham’s all-time leading goal scorer and arguably the best player in club history, even though he did leave us to spend time with his German “special friend” and their new family a few blocks north. Not that we’re still bitter about that.

Oh, and Eric Dier’s there too. That won’t be awkward either.