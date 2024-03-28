The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, March 28

good morning! I promised you all two running hoddles this week, and here is the second one. I appreciate the irony I’m writing this on a day where I skipped a run —-

I write this hoddle today mainly out of selfish reasons, because I’d like to hold myself accountable the next time I struggle during a run.

There are some runs out there that are really difficult. Difficult to start, difficult to get through. Whatever the reason, you don’t wanna do it. But you go anyway. And you finish.

I call these ‘character runs’. The last time I wrote about one of these was a 15K in preparation for a half marathon this year.

I am currently training to run two half marathons in the next two months. After that, we’ll consider a full marathon in the autumn.

What’s kind of strange is, the past few weeks, I’ve struggled to get going on my longer runs. There are days when I’m aching or sore, or feel as if I didn’t get enough sleep, or if it was pouring rain.

My last long runs the last four weeks I’ve struggled to get going: 8 Miles, 10 miles, 8 Miles, 12 miles.

But I go anyways. And I don’t necessarily run these to break any records, but to get in the mileage and build my mental strength.

Because, as runners can attest, there comes a point when it really is about mental and emotional fortitude.

And I know that if I can get through these challenging runs in a decent time when I’m not feeling my best, then I sure as heck can crush them later when I am.

It’s during these runs where you instead focus on your breathing, keeping your pace steady, staying hydrated and staying level-headed.

The last part is probably the most difficult and links all the others together. Staying level-headed helps to keep your breathing level, which helps to steady your pace and keeps you more present when needing to hydrate.

This was a challenge for me the last weekend when a car nearly plowed into me and when I had to navigate through the crowds during peak blossom.

And it’s so easy to be discouraged seeing you’ve run four miles in one direction, and seeing you not only have to run all the way back to the Capitol Building, but run up that steep hill and past it.

My legs were super tight during that particular eight-mile run, and I was pretty uncomfortable. But my choices were to either run the other four miles or not. So I chose to run. And then, eventually, I got that second wind again.

Aside from long runs, these character runs are the ones that matter the most.

These are the runs that’ll help you run a 15K in the pouring rain or to run the final eight miles of a marathon when your body is being torn apart.

(Heck, I remember there was one session during that marathon training when I thought to myself, “If I can barely run 12 miles today, how the hell am I going to run 26.2?”)

And it also gets you to the freaking starting line to begin with, regardless of the distance or even the sport.

So I wanna give some tips that have helped me get through some of these challenging runs, in case there’s anyone out there who needs some sort of push:

Break the distance down into smaller chunks. If you’re struggling to get to four miles, take it a mile or even a half mile at a time. This is what I did during the final eight miles of the 2022 MCM. “Just a half mile more, fitzie” I kept telling myself.

In that same sense, pick an object that isn’t too far out in the distance. So instead of seeing the Capitol Building four miles away, pick something like a block or two away maybe. And once you get to that point, pick out another marker a block or two away. And keep going like that.

Hydrate! This is most important, even in cold months. Everyone’s different. If I’m doing five miles or more, I take my first sip at Mile 2. Then a sip every mile after that. A hydradted body is a happy body.

Find what calms you. This could be music or podcasts, or something else. I don’t run with headphones. Instead I usually listen to the nature and allow my thoughts to distract me for a while.

But do check in with your breathing and pace. This isn’t so easy. A steady breathing pattern makes worlds of a difference. So kind of build off on finding what calms you, focus not on the distance ahead and get your breathing in check.

Finish away from your starting point. This forces you to cool down and to keep running even after you’re done. Depending on my runs, I like to finish almost a mile away from home (sometimes 1.5). For every mile after 3 miles, I do a light jog for a minute. So an eight-minute run means an eight minute cooldown. This naturally builds muscle memory and you end up running a little bit more while also getting a head start on the recovery process.

Get out and go. This is the hardest one. Try to will yourself to do 10 minutes of running if you are struggling and see what happens after that. If you’re feeling good, keep going. If it sucks, then stretch and try again another day.

These are things I keep in mind and have been building and tinkering with over the years. Hope anyone reading this might find one of these things helpful and also understands that, sometimes, struggling is part of the process. But it can also have the biggest payoff.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Misty Mountain Hop, by Led Zeppelin

