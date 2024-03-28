Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg “not happy” with reduced playing time

When Ange Postecoglou assumed the head coach position at Tottenham Hotspur, it was understood that there would be changes to the player roster over time as he retooled Spurs’ bloated squad into one that could more easily adapt and learn his tactics. Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was a regular starter under Antonio Conte, but found his playing time reduced significantly under Big Ange, who preferred players such as Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, and (eventually) Rodrigo Bentancur to anchor the center of his midfields.

It’s meant that Hojbjerg has been linked with a departure from Spurs for the past two transfer windows. Publicly, Hojbjerg hasn’t kicked up much of a fuss, even apparently rejecting loan moves away from the club this past January. But he’s still considered to be a rotation option, a far cry from his status under Conte.

Hojbjerg, currently away with the Denmark national team during the international break, was asked about his reduced role at Spurs by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, and this time he didn’t pull any punches.

“Of course, I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s also not something I’m screaming about. “I can go to bed at night knowing that I have done what I need to show the coach he has to believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it is the coach who has to explain why.”

Yeah, so this is pretty frank, and if I’m honest I have no real problem with it. Professional footballers want to play football, and I’m sure it’s both jarring and irritating that Hojbjerg has gone from a key player to essentially a late match substitute and a rotation option. That has to sting. But that’s also football.

It does suggest to me that Hojbjerg, who enters into the last year of his contract in June, is almost certainly going to be one of the players who will leave the club this summer. Postecoglou is said to want another option in central midfield, which means someone (or multiple someones) has to go, whether that’s Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, or even Yves Bissouma. It’s pretty clear that Big Ange wants something different from his central midfielders and that Hojberg doesn’t have the profile Ange needs.

That doesn’t mean Hojbjerg isn’t a good player — he absolutely is, and it’s those qualities that will probably mean he’ll land on his feet somewhere else and hopefully for a decent fee.