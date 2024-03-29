 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, March 29

An Easter to remember

By Fitzie
good morning!

And happy early Easter!

Whether you celebrate it or not, we all celebrate Spurs here at Hoddle HQ.

Can you believe that, four years ago, Spurs beat Chelsea 3-1 at The Bridge?

It’s one of my favourite recent-day memories of Spurs.

I hope you all enjoyed it too.

I know, I know. The video isn’t available in the US. But it’s available to all of us, in our hearts.’

Have a happy weekend.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Fly, by Chicano Batman

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$): Premier League apologises as Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest moved because of train strikes

Liverpool eye other candidates with Bayer Leverkusen set to keep Spanish boss

