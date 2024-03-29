Tottenham Hotspur vs. Luton Town Preview: Oscillations

Perhaps all too predictably, Tottenham Hotspur followed up its most decisive performance of the season with maybe its worst, embarrassing itself against Fulham to give the advantage back to Villa. All is not lost, but if Spurs are going to end up in the top four, it will require actually collecting the reasonably attainable points and showing some actual consistency.

The margin for error in fixtures like Saturday’s against Luton Town is essentially gone. With three of the remaining 10 contests against the country’s elite (with impending schedule issues as well), these next few matches absolutely need to end in three points. Luton has not won since January, and at home this one should not be competitive.

October’s reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road was a little dicey with a goalless first half and that infamous Yves Bissouma second yellow. Micky van de Ven scored his lone Spurs goal to give the 10-men visitors the lead, and that plus a rare clean sheet proved enough in the end. Though any win will do, the hope is for a much more comfortable outing this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 53pts) vs. Luton Town (17th, 22pts)

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 11:00 am ET, 3:00 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: Peacock Premium (USA)

It seems as though the whole world is hoping for Luton to stay up, though at this point the Hatters’ best bet might be through financial penalties to their competitors. A late equalizer against Forest last time out helps, but a blown three-goal lead against Bournemouth is more representative of the current state of this squad.

With Elijah Adebayo out, it will be up to Carlton Morris, who does have five league goals in 2024. Luton is actually tied for 11th in goals, though the xG is much closer to what one might expect. Still, Tottenham’s aggressive defensive posture does imply that there could be a quick counterattacking opportunity or two, and defending against set pieces has been a journey as well. Fortunately, the Hatters are pretty poor on the other end, so even conceding once would not ensure doom.

Lilywhite Spotlight: Back in form

No player can come back from injury and expect to show zero rust, but Tottenham needs its returnees to at least get as close to their previous form as possible. With so many absences endured this season and limited depth regardless, it would really help to see players like James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur play to the level of their recent pasts now that they are back.

Add in the nearing returns of Richarlison and van de Ven too and it feels like performance on the pitch is not as certain as the names on the page. Spurs do not need a perfect outing to beat a relegation-level side, but the rest of this season does rely on the de facto starters getting back into form. The excuses are reasonable, but time is ticking.