TEAM NEWS: Richarlison, Van de Ven available for selection vs. Luton

There’s unreserved good news on the injury front coming out of Tottenham Hotspur today. Ange Postecoglou released his usual team update ahead of Spurs’ match against Luton Town on Saturday, and announced that central defender Micky van de Ven is “available for selection” for the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The latest team news from Ange ahead of #TOTLUT ️ pic.twitter.com/ErlH2QTM9z — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 29, 2024

That’s good. And it gets even better — the same can be said for Richarlison, who has been struggling with a minor knee issue for the past little while as well. In his pre-match press conference, Ange noted that Richy had been managing his injury while with Brazil during the international break, but that he had a good day of training.

“[Richarlison] is okay. Had a bit of a knee niggle and we’re managing him. Brazil managed him but he trained today and feels good.”

First, I want to acknowledge that Ange is really good with the media. “Available for selection” doesn’t necessarily mean that a given player returning to the side will start, play, or even make the bench! It’s a wonderful turn of phrase that I don’t recall hearing before Ange joined the team. As Pardeep Cattry in the Carty Free writer’s room pointed out, it’s “a real answer with real information that doesn’t give too much away.” Smart, even if it means we aren’t entirely sure what team will take the pitch tomorrow.

And honestly, whether either Van de Ven or Richarlison should start or even play tomorrow is an open question. Luton have improved into a decent offensive team recently, but they’re still 22nd in the table. Spurs also play two matches in three days — their next match is the rescheduled game against West Ham at the London Stadium, and you have to wonder, if their minutes need to be managed, whether it’d be better to have them rested and presumably healthier for the London derby.

Regardless, on paper Luton is a match that Spurs should be expected to win. That said, we thought the same thing about Fulham two weeks ago.

In other news, Postecoglou had fantastic things to say about Ben Davies, currently the longest-tenured player at the club and someone who is turning into a real leader both within and outside the club. Davies recently received his first FIFA coaching badges and is clearly taking steps to move into management whenever his playing days are through. Postecoglou said he recognizes those qualities, and spoke very highly of our dear Gentle Ben.

“Ben’s an outstanding character. I sensed that straight away in the way he carries himself, the way he thinks about the game, the way he thinks about his position in the game, the influence he can have. From my perspective, the more of those kind of guys you can have in a dressing room, it helps you make sure the standards and environment you want to create is going to be one to take us to another level. Ben’s certainly one of those. “He’s been great whenever he’s played for us this year, obviously probably wanted to play a bit more but at the same time it’s testament to his character that when he has played he’s been ready to play. He trains the house down every day.”

Tottenham kick off against Luton Town on Saturday, 11 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST. The match is not televised in the US or UK, but is streamed on Peacock.