Arsenal vs. Tottenham Women’s NLD: game time, tv channels, and Sunday Premier League open thread

On December 16 of last year, Tottenham Hotspur Women did something that had never happened in history: they beat their arch-rivals. Spurs defeated Arsenal for the first time ever behind a second half goal from Martha Thomas and a stout defensive effort and in front of a raucous crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This morning, the two sides will face each other again in another high profile match, this time at the Emirates. It’s been a bit of a rough road for Spurs — they haven’t won a league match in a month and are coming off of a disappointing loss to Aston Villa two weeks ago. So facing an Arsenal side that are third in the table and highly motivated after losing to Spurs will be an immense challenge for Robert Vilahamn and his team.

But you know what? Stranger things have happened. COYS.

This is your open thread for the Women’s NLD plus the two Premier League matches that will also take place this morning — highlighted by the Manchester Derby.

How to Watch Women’s North London Derby

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Women

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

Emirates Stadium, North London, UK

TV: not televised (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Stream: Paramount+

Lineups

Will be posted later

Premier League match schedule

Burnley vs. Bournemouth

8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

10:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. GMT

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock