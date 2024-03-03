Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham Women: Spurs battle hard but fall in Women’s NLD at the Emirates

London isn’t known for its good weather, especially in early spring, but the sun was out in North London on Sunday as Arsenal hosted Tottenham Hotspur Women in front of 60,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium in WSL league action. The hosts were hoping to avenge Tottenham’s shocking 1-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December, the first time Spurs have ever beaten their rivals, and get back into the WSL title race. Spurs were trying to earn their first league win in a month.

Arsenal got their revenge with a deserved 1-0 win thanks to a second-half goal from Alessia Russo, but Spurs definitely didn’t make things easy on the Gunners, defending stoutly and showing glimpses of the style of football that Robert Vilahamn is trying to implement at Tottenham.

Vilahamn rolled in the starting lineup changes for this match. Most notably, Bethany England started the match on the bench for Jessica Naz, Ashleigh Neville returns to the side after injury opposite Nildén, in place of Charli Grant. Becky Spencer was also a surprising preference in goal over Barbora Votikova. Molly Bartrip captained the side in Beth’s absence.

First Half

As expected, Arsenal came out like their pants were on fire in the opening phase of the match, commanding possession and keeping Spurs pinned back except for the odd counter attack. Alessia Russo missed a chance at the back post off of a corner kick in the fourth minute, and Arsenal’s stifling press kept Tottenham from gaining anything but a toehold on the match in the first ten minutes.

Spurs were able to find pockets of space on the counter now and then. Celin Bizet found one of those pockets off of a pass from Kit Graham in the 18th minute, darted inside the box and forced a save from Manuela Zinsberger though she was later ruled offside. Jessica Naz also received a ball in the box from Kit Graham and had a shot that Zinzberger got a fingertip to and skimmed the crossbar in the 25th minute.

Arsenal dominated the first half statistics, with 64% possession, nine shots to Tottenham’s four, and 10 corners to Spurs’ two. The hosts put in numerous dangerous crosses into the box, mostly targeted at Russo, and shots that Spurs were only just able to block or clear. That said, Spurs put in an impressive defensive display, limiting Arsenal to just two shots on target. In fact, Spurs had probably the two best chances to score in that first half and took a deserved 0-0 draw into halftime.

Second Half

Neither manager opted to make any changes at halftime, but Arsenal came out with a renewed sense of purpose to begin the second half.

Arsenal’s breakthrough came early in the half. Kim Little put a high pass to the back post to a wide open Beth Mead, who was able to dink to Alessia Russo right in front of the box. With Becky Spencer occupied, Russo made a simple finish to put Arsenal up 1-0. It was an unfortunate concession with Spurs doing so well in the first half, but it’s hard to say the goal wasn’t deserved.

With Spurs now chasing the game and needing to be a little more dynamic going forward, Vilahamn made a triple sub in the 60th minute. Bob opted to bring on midfielder Drew Spence, who has missed significant time this season due to injury, Olga Ahtinen, and Ramona Petzelberger for Ashleigh Neville, Kit Graham, and Jessica Naz. The result was a little more passing in midfield and Spence moving alongside Thomas in a 4-4-2.

Beth England replaced Martha Thomas in the 69th minute, with Arsenal making their first three subs shortly afterwards — Stina Blackstenius for Russo, Leah Williamson for Laia Codina, and Kyra Cooney-Cross for Victoria Pelova. Spurs made their final sub in the 78th minute, bringing on Matilda Vinberg for Bizet.

Arsenal’s dominance on the ball continued throughout the half and started to expose a few cracks in Spurs’ resolve. Ahtinen, Summanen and Spence all received late yellow cards for crunching tackles as Spurs tried to ramp up the physicality to get back into the match. However, Spurs simply weren’t able to find a way forward often enough to snatch a late goal and earn a draw.

Beth England had a late header off a cross from Vinberg in extra time that went well askew of the goal, and Spurs made things a little interesting in extra time as they threw everyone forward, but they couldn’t find a way past Zinsberger. The match finished 1-0 to Arsenal — a deserved win for the Gunners, but definitely not an easy one.

Match Reactions