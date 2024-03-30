Tottenham Hotspur vs. Luton Town: game time, live blog, and how to watch online

It’s been a hot minute, but Tottenham Hotspur are BACK in action today, hosting Luton Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs escaped from the international break completely unscathed, and with only a couple of their stars (cough Son Heung-Min) having played significant minutes for their national teams. So they should be rested and raring to go.

It’s been a miserable having to wait this long after the debacle at Craven Cottage, so Spurs really need to come out with a solid performance to settle fans’ jittery nerves. Luton are out of the relegation zone barely, but have improved their offense significantly over the past month or so. That said, they’re winless in their last eight matches and this SHOULD be a match Tottenham can comfortably win. Let’s see if they do.

COYS!

Lineups

UP THE SPURS ✊ pic.twitter.com/Clf7u0I0jt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 30, 2024

Your Hatters in North London pic.twitter.com/8JOEbGaqpQ — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 30, 2024

Live Blog

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Luton Town

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, UK

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: Not televised (USA/UK). Check international listings at livesoccertv.com

Streaming: Peacock

