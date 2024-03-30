Tottenham 2-1 Luton Town: Community Player Ratings

It sure wasn’t easy, but Tottenham Hotspur ended the day with an important home win over Luton Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today. Spurs went down in the third minute thanks to a goal from Tahith Chong and struggled mightily to get the offense going — Son Heung-Min hit both posts with one shot, Timo Werner had a good effort trickle wide and another one blocked, and Brennan Johnson had a short range effort go a millimeter short of a goal.

But an own goal from Issa Kabore leveled the score and Son fired in a late winner to give Spurs the three points. The final score was Tottenham 2-1 Luton.

It’s time to rate the players.

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.