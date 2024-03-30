Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Luton Town: Cardiac Spurs come to life in second half

Drama and Tottenham Hotspur go hand in hand as Spurs found a way to get a late winner from captain Heung Min Son to complete the 2-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

Down 1-0 after less than three minutes into the game with Tahith Chong completing the counter-attack that was started by former Spurs player Andros Townsend Sr., it seemed as if Spurs could not catch a break against relegation-battling sides.

For the entire first-half it was Spurs being on the attacking end as touches inside the box were there and even shots were but the final ball crossing the line would not go through. Timo Werner had the first chance but dragged his shot wide as it came off the bottom of his left foot. Son had a chance himself as he hit both posts with the ball rolling from the right to left before Werner and Pape Sarr had chances that were blocked by Hatter defenders.

Sensing the frustration with the first half ending 1-0 down and Ange Postecoglou being upset walking down the touchline, the gaffers’ change in Brennan Johnson for Dejan Kulusevski proved to be a huge difference.

Using the speed and great crossing abilities from Johnson, Spurs attacked the right side of wings with every ball seemingly going right into the 6-yard box for trouble.

Waiting and sensing a fatigued Luton side from the start of the second half, Spurs got the equalizer by way of Issa Kabore’s own goal as he tried to stop Werner from coming onto the end of a seemingly tap-in.

Leveling the game at 1 and having over a full second half to get a winner, Spurs’ chances continued to come as the press and speed proved to hurt Luton. The biggest chance was on a Johnson shot that rolled off Kaminsky and into the corner of the right post which seemed to be a goal before Alfie Doughty cleared it out to keep the game at 1.

Feeling as if only Tottenham could be wronged by a call and the thought of a draw being the end to a run into the top 4, Sonny wouldn’t let that happen.

Winning the ball off a Luton corner and using his blistering pace, Son dribbled through the middle of the field to find Werner on the left wing to open the chances for the team. Werner sent a ball into the middle of the box for Johnson to get a slight touch to roll back towards Son who struck it first time through a deflection to get the winner for Spurs in the 86th minute.

Letting the emotions out as the captain put the team on his back once more and proved why he is the man, Son came off immediately with his final touch being the winner for Tottenham.

In the end, Spurs held on as they not only kept Luton from doing any but could have very easily put a few more into the back of the net through the course of the game.

Yes, a 2-1 win at the brink is more stressful than anything, but a win is a win. It is good to get back on track after the disappointing display against Fulham a few weeks ago.

It’s a quick turnaround for Spurs as they travel to London Stadium to take on West Ham for a Tuesday night contest.