Postecoglou: Kulusesvski sub for Johnson was tactical, and possibly a glimpse of the future

Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson had a hell of a match in Spurs’ 2-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday. Initially named to the bench, Johnson was the beneficiary of a rare halftime substitution by Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, coming on at the break for Dejan Kulusevski.

Deki struggled in the first half. His passing was off — one badly mistimed pass led to the Luton counterattack that resulted in Tahith Chong’s go-ahead goal in the third minute. And Deki’s strengths didn’t seem to fit with what was happening on the pitch, either. In the opening 45 minutes, Timo Werner had several good opportunities in space on the left flank. Kulusevski, by contrast, seemed intent to drift centrally which pinched the offense, reducing the amount of space available for players like Son Heung-Min and James Maddison to operate.

Ange noticed it too, and according to Alasdair Gold, pointed to Brennan to start preparing to come on as soon as the halftime whistle sounded.

Johnson’s width and his overlapping play with Pedro Porro was a major catalyst for Tottenham’s second-half comeback and eventual victory. Johnson ended the match with an assist for Son Heung-Min’s winner, three progressive carries, and three shot creating actions, and was millimeters away from scoring a goal himself. He put in several good balls from the flanks and was regularly in good positions to receive the ball. His effectiveness in wide areas mirrored that of Werner’s in the first half, and the result was a severely stretched Luton defense and an eventual Tottenham win.

After the match, Postecoglou said that Johnson opening up the right flank was what created the structure needed for Spurs to complete the comeback.

“Yeah, [Johnson] was good. We felt that in the first half, Deki was probably coming inside a little bit too much and we felt that Timo was certainly getting some opportunities down the left-hand side and if we got Brennan on the right-hand side that he could equally be a threat. I thought both wingers in the second half were outstanding. “Our wingers should play the same way. I think Deki was trying to get maybe too involved in the game a little bit. He went looking for the ball, he’s that kind of player — wants to be on the ball all the time. I just thought we had a different structure in the second half. It’s not about the individual players, it’s about the overall structure that they have to follow. “I thought it was really important and I could see that Timo was getting two or three really good opportunities, and we weren’t getting the same kind of joy on the other side because Deki was coming inside looking for the ball. “With Brennan’s pace and he has really good quality delivery, and gets in the box, and I thought the game was going to be good for him.”

Postecoglou went on to say that this is how he wants his teams to play — two wide, fast wingers who can open up the center of the pitch with their pace and crossing ability.

“That’s part of the attacking template - it’s not everything. But yeah if you’re looking for trends or consistencies, that’s one area where we haven’t really nailed yet. But I can see green shoots of growth where we’ve also scored quite a few goals like that now. We got a lot of crosses in from that area today, scored one, forced a couple of good saves, don’t know how one didn’t go in. So I think there’s something there.”

One game does not — and should not — make for a signifier of an overall trend, but it is interesting listening to Ange speak about this match in particular and what it might mean for Kulusevski at Tottenham. Deki is clearly a talented player, but he does like to cut in from the right flank into the center of the pitch and the opposition box. When executed well, it can be extremely effective, but it’s been somewhat apparent that it’s not working as well this season under Postecoglou as it did under Antonio Conte last season. When Deki played centrally during James Maddison’s injury absence earlier this season, he seemed to be more effective.

That said, Johnson hasn’t always set the world on fire either. While he’s still adapting to a larger role in Postecoglou’s tactics, there are numerous examples of matches where he started and disappeared completely from games. Johnson seems to be thriving as an impact substitute when he can use his pace to dribble at tired defenders, so simply slotting him in for Deki as a left-sided attacking midfielder may not be the panacea that people think.

Crucially, Postecoglou did not throw Deki under the bus when explaining his decision to make the substitute. He didn’t say Kulusevski had a poor match (though he did) — just that it wasn’t working, and he decided to make a change to something that might work better.

It does, however, add more anecdotal data to the idea that Spurs may target another wide, dribbly attacker in this summer’s transfer window. The are have been plenty of suggestions that Spurs are looking at players in that mold as they continue to retool under Big Ange. Adding another player who can take on fullbacks in wide positions would give Postecoglou more options and the ability to fine-tune his lineups based on the opposition.

As for Deki, well it does make you wonder, just a bit, about his future in this Tottenham team. Giovani Lo Celso, who played well in a late match cameo against Luton, is quite possibly off this summer. Perhaps Deki could be an effective rotation or substitute for Maddison as a playmaker 10. There have also been plenty of examples where Deki’s ability to drift centrally from the wing has been extremely useful. I’m certainly not angling to sell him this summer.

But it does make you think. If Ange wants his wingers to play high and wide, we may eventually look back at this win over Luton as a signifier, and perhaps as a catalyst for an even greater transformation of Spurs’ offense.