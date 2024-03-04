The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, March 4

good morning!

When Hugo Lloris announced that he would be leaving behind a storied 11-year career at Tottenham Hotspur to join Los Angeles Football Club, it looked like a cushy job.

Spending the twilight years of your career in sunny California and making good money while you’re at it? What’s not to love.

It appears we found the answer to that - travelling to Utah during February.

Lloris and LAFC were in for a rough, rough day this weekend when they played against the horribly named Real Salt Lake, where conditions were not ideal.

Hugo Lloris did not expect that on his move to Los Angeles…

pic.twitter.com/DWoqh5BlcK — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) March 3, 2024

Lloris wasn’t the only one who struggled on this pitch. Real Salt Lake beat LAFC 3-0. C’mon, no one could expect a football team from Los Angeles to do well in the snow like that.

Things will get better for Lloris soon. Because, unlike the NFL, the MLS playoffs do not take place in the middle of winter.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Profile of Jackie, by Charles Mingus

