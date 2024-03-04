Richarlison says he’ll be back for Tottenham’s match at Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison missed Saturday’s 3-1 Spurs victory over Crystal Palace with a minor knee injury that he sustained a couple of weeks ago in the loss at Wolves. The messaging coming out of the club, including from manager Ange Postecoglou, is that it would likely be another two or three weeks before he’s back on the pitch.

But nobody seemed to ask Richy about it, did they? Well, one journalist did — ESPN Brazil journalist Joao Castelo-Branco cornered Richy in the tunnel after the match and Pombo gave an entirely different story — he’s already training and thinks he’ll be fit and ready to play this coming weekend at Aston Villa.

“No, it’s fine. Didn’t you see the sprint I had when we scored? So I’m already training, I’ll be on the pitch tomorrow and I think I’ll be ready for the game next Saturday.”

First of all, that vintage 1997 Pony home jersey Richy is wearing is baller as hell and got a lot of comments after he was spotted on the bench wearing it before the match. Richarlison has always been known for his sense of style, and this is wonderful. (You can actually purchase this jersey at Dick’s Sporting Goods if you live in the US and yes, I’m sorely tempted)

Second, that would be great news if he’s right but I’m not sure I’m quite ready to believe it yet. We know professional athletes are always going to back themselves to come back from injury as soon as possible. Richy in particular has a vested interest in getting healthy as he has been called back up to Brazil in the forthcoming international break so I’m sure he’s champing at the bit to play. That said, for those same reasons I really don’t think we should be trusting the word of professional footballers about their injury recovery ahead of club officials and actual doctors.

Finally, I love everything about this video, from Richy using his celebratory sprint as proof that he’s back, to how Richy tries to say hi to Alan Dixon only to get virtually tackled by Maddison who’s also walking by, and the “He’s Brazilian, he cost £60 million, Richarlison” song Madders sings while in the elevator. Good content.

To be fair, I’d love to see Richy back, at least as a sub, against Aston Villa as I feel like playing vs. Villa’s high line would be well suited for his ability to hold the ball up and play in opponents. But I’m not quite ready to take his word over Postecoglou’s, or the team physios, quite yet.