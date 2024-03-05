The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, March 5

good morning!

Dedicated readers of the hoddler with good memories know how much I love the radio. Next to my parents, the radio has been the greatest musical influence in my life.

So it made me very sad when long-time Southern California DJ Andy Chanley signed off 88.5FM The SoCal Sound for the last time last week to move on to a station in Chicago.

When I talk about the radio being such an influence on me, I really mean the DJs. Andy Chanley, Mimi Chen, Rita Wilson, Mark Thompson and now Nic Harcourt. The first four were all DJs on 100.3 The Sound before that shuttered in 2017.

I was gutted when 100.3 was shut down and spent the next year in the radio-less wilderness before I caught word that Chanley and Chen were joining 88.5FM. That opened up an entire new world of music for me.

I’ve listened to Chanley on the radio for as long as I can remember. I’m pretty sure the first time I heard the phrase Damn the Torpedoes came from Chanley. And it was under his watch where I first heard Positively Fourth Street, which welcomed me into the world of Bob Dylan.

(I remember the moment clearly. It was my third year at St John’s University. I was commuting home from my internship in New York. I took the F train and then the Q46, with my headphones plugged into 100.3 The Sound. As I walked across The Great Lawn the words “You’ve got a lot of nerve to say you are my friend” sung into my ears.)

100.3 The Sound was a classic rock station, so I learned a lot of those artists that way. Chanley has great admiration for Neil Young and interviewed him one morning in 2016 when morning show host Thompson admitted he knew or cared little about him.

Some of the other artists I know for sure he has deep respect for are Tom Petty, Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh - all friends of 88.5FM.

As 88.5FM opened a new world of music to me, Chanley was really my guide. He was the DJ when I first heard Jenny Lewis, a life-changing experience for someone who used to be all and only about classic rock.

And then I heard this other song in 2021 whose hook I could not get out of my head - Chaise Longue. Again, DJ’d by Chanley.

A lot of you here have expressed your appreciation for the tracks of the day under my hoddlership. Many of these tracks I heard on the radio because of him. Then there are some cases where he would play a song like Cinammon Girl, and then I’d go on an pick up Zuma by Neil Young one day.

So I hope you all appreciate him too.

As for me, I’ll wait to see when Andy Chanley starts his new gig at WRXT Chicago. I’ll be tuning in.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Cortez the Killer, by Neil Young and Crazy Horse

