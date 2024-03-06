The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, March 6

good morning good morning!

Last week we took a hard look at the EFL Championship and its playoff and relegation permutations.

Here’s a wild fact: Six points separate Watford (12th) from Sheffield Wednesday (23rd).

Today we turn our sights to the three levels below that. Who knows, in a few years, maybe one of these clubs will be in the top flight. Would kill for a double-promotion for Stevenage.

There’s very little insight I can offer into these leagues, because unlike the Premier League and Championship, I don’t really watch them. But I’ll do my best.

EFL League One:

If my math(s) is/are correct, Portsmouth are looking at a return to the second flight for the first time in 14 years. Derby County and Bolton Wanderers, who also faced their financial battles, are also looking for a return.

EFL League One Top Six:

Portsmouth (76 Pts, +29 GD, 36 MP) Derby (69 Pts, +30 GD, 36 MP) Bolton Wanderers (70 Pts, +24 Pts, 36 MP) Barnsley (67 Pts, +25 GD, 35 MP) Peterborough (65 Pts, +25 GD, 35 MP) Stevenage (60 Pts, +14 GD, 35 MP)

EFL League One Bottom Four:

21. Cheltenham (34 Pts, -19 GD, 35 MP)

22. Port Vale (32 Pts, -23 GD, 34 MP)

23. Fleetwood Town (31 Pts, -20 GD, 36 MP)

24. Carlisle (23 Pts, -31 GD, 35 MP)

EFL League Two:

Wrexham are in the midst of a battle for double promotion with Mansfield Town, Stockport and Crewe Alexandria. Top three make the automatic promotions. Notts County, meanwhile, fell out of the race.

Forest Green also look set to drop back into the National League, which is a shame.

EFL League Two Top Seven:

1. Mansfield Town (66 Pts, +38 GD, 35 MP)

2. Stockport (63 Pts, +29 GD, 34 MP)

3. Wrexham (63 Pts, +19 GD, 35 MP)

4. Crewe Alexandria (61 Pts, +15 GD, 35 MP)

5. MK Dons (61 Pts, +11 GD, 36 MP)

6. Barrow (56 Pts, +10 GD, 34 MP)

7. Walsall (54 Pts, +7 GD, 35 MP)

EFL League Two Bottom Two:

23. Forest Green (27 Pts, -28 GD, 35 MP)

24. Sutton United (26 Pts, -28 GD, 36 MP)

Vanarama National League:

Chesterfield probably won’t set the record for most points in a season, but their promotion to League Two is almost a certainty now. North London’s Barnet are in the playoff mix, as are Oldham Athletic, who I used to play with when my FIFA character was out on loan.

Vanarama National League Top Seven:

1. Chesterfield (85 Pts, +39 GD, 36 MP)

2. Bromley (65 Pts, +19 GD, 36 MP)

3. Barnet (65 Pts, +16 GD, 36 MP)

4. Solihull Moors (58 Pts, +7 GD, 36 MP)

5. Gateshead (57 Pts, +20 GD, 35 MP)

6. Oldham Athletic (57 Pts, +9 GD, 36 MP)

7. Aldershot Town (57 Pts, -5 GD, 36 MP)

Vanarama National League Bottom Four:

21. York City (39 Pts, -11 GD, 36 MP)

22. Kidderminster (39 Pts, -12 GD, 36 MP)

23. Woking (38 Pts, -9 GD, 36 MP)

24. Oxford City (28 Pts, -31 GD, 37 MP)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Alarm Clock, by Sheryl Crow

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) analysis on how Premier League teams take goal kicks

Jamie Vardy goal helps keep Leiecester three points clear in Championship race

UK Sports wants Britain to host Women’s World Cup in 2030s