The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, March 7

“MR MANAGING EDITOR, THE HODDLER-IN-CHIEF”

Greetings hoddlers, commentariats and confused passers-by.

I proudly stand before you to declare that the State of the Hoddle is strong!

[hold for raucous applause]

The past year has no doubt been met with tribulations that have tested us all: Numerous managerial changes and the depatures of two iconic figures will challenge anyone.

But we are in a new era with a strong, resolute manager. We have a new captain who is now the face of the club, and we returned to a playing style that makes the footballing world drool.

Still, more can be done. That is why I am calling for a $1 trillion investment to strengthen critical areas of need. This includes shoring up our defence so they may be prepared for domestic and continental rivals.

And we must also use the investment to boost our attacking options at centre forward after Harry Kane’s departure.

It wasn’t just Tottenham Hotspur that had a resilient year.

We here at CartyFree Land also said farewell to Sean and welcoming the upward developments of MattyFlatt.

During this past year, we have not missed a single hoddle. That’s right, in the past 260 business days, we have published 260 hoddles.

Since your hoddler-in-chief assumed command, we have hoddled for more than 500 straight business days. [hold for applause]

Of course, none of this hoddling would be possible without Menno, MattyFlatt and Sean stepping in when your hoddler-in-chief was unable to perform his duties.

Nor would this be possible without the diligent commenting of the hoddling community.

I am also proud to report that, as your hoddler-in-chief enters his third year, we have featured more than 500 Tracks of The Day. With only the occassional repeat!

Some of you know there is a live Spotify “Track of the Day” playlist moving along. I’ve spent the past couple of days adding all the songs I forgot to add since April 7, 2023.

(The only Track of the Day that could not be included was “IU Basketball” by Martha The Cleaning Lady, because it was not on Spotify. Sorry, Menno)

Let’s take a look at the numbers in the Track of the Day playlist:

Total songs : 522

: 522 Listening time : 38 hours

: 38 hours Most featured artists : Charles Mingus (26), Grateful Dead (15), Tom Petty (8), Caroline Polachek (7), HAIM (7), Patti Smith (7)

: Charles Mingus (26), Grateful Dead (15), Tom Petty (8), Caroline Polachek (7), HAIM (7), Patti Smith (7) Longest songs : Take The A Train (17:27), Upper Egypt & Lower Egypt (16:16), Medley: Golden Slumbers et al (15:50), New Potato Caboose (14:16), Tenor Madness (12:14)

: Take The A Train (17:27), Upper Egypt & Lower Egypt (16:16), Medley: Golden Slumbers et al (15:50), New Potato Caboose (14:16), Tenor Madness (12:14) Shortest songs: Fragile (1:18), Three Girl Rhumba (1:24), Mystery Dance (1:36), Color of Autumn (1:44), Tequila (1:45)

Having trouble viewing the embedded playlist? Click here to follow along on Spotify!

So thank you all again for your time over not just the last year, but the last two years.

And I remain confident that the hoddle will remain strong for the years to come.

[exits to a standing ovation]

Fitzie’s track of the day: The KKK Took My Baby Away, by The Ramones

And now for your links:

THST criticises increase in season ticket prices and matchday costs

Guglielmo Vicario takes a look at a young Tottenham loanee playing for Barnet

Jude Bellingham suspended two games after protesting against controversial call vs Valencia

Brazil advance to finals of Women’s Gold Cup