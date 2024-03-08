The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, March 8

good morning!

Apparently Ben and the Boys (that’s what I’m calling Tottenham Hotspur these days) had a night out.

Okay, okay. I know this first picture isn’t the one I wanna talk about. Click the right arrow twice. See the picture? Davies, Sonny, Maddison and the gang are there.

Anyaways, let’s look at what’s going on:

First, those shades on James Maddison. One, you’re inside. Two it’s dark outside. They’re just a bad look.

I didnt think Sonny’s the kinda guy to pull off a bucket hat. But, my gosh, he pulls it off. Of course he does. Because he’s Sonny.

Davies and Micky Van de Ven are sporting the classic clean-cut look. As you’d expect.

Not sure what to make of Brennan Johnson’s hat. Typically not a big fan of “wearing hats indoors” kind of person. There are exceptions on occassion, if your name is Heung-min Son.

There are three mystery guests here. One: the person in the far back, whose haircut kind of looks like Cristian Romero. I like to think Ollie Skipp is the one behind Madderz, but he looks less deathly. And the guy up front? Beats me.

This pub has darts, right?

Fitzie’s track of the day: 19-2000, by Gorillaz

