Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: A real six-pointer

It was another match that felt more frustrating than needed, as Tottenham Hotspur again looked lost in attack before scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes to take down Palace. But while the xG fell under 2.0 for the fourth straight contest, the defense was much improved with just 0.3 xGA and very few dangerous chances conceded.

Overall, this was a step in the right direction that will now be put to a huge test against Aston Villa on Sunday. A win would put Spurs just two points out of fourth — but with a match in hand — while a loss balloons the gap to eight points back. While fifth place might be enough for a Champions League place, exactly zero percent of Tottenham supporters would feel confident placing their hope on other English squads fighting in Europe.

That means this weekend must bring the team’s best performance in a while. It certainly has been a moment since Spurs have gone out and put forth a complete effort, but that is what it will take to come home with a successful result. While a defeat does not mean the end of the top-four hunt, this is absolutely a six-pointer with huge implications for the next two months.

Aston Villa (4th, 55pts) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (5th, 50pts)

Date: Sunday, March 10

Time: 9:00 am ET, 1:00 pm UK

Location: Villa Park, Birmingham

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Villa started the new year poorly with just two wins in seven across all competitions. The ship has been righted, however, with three straight league wins, though these came against lower table sides. Now Villa has an important second leg against Ajax in the Conference League next week after a scoreless first leg on Thursday in Amsterdam.

Despite a screamer from Giovanni Lo Celso, Villa won the reverse fixture in North London during that horrific stretch last fall. Victories over Manchester City and Arsenal would follow as well, though recently top sides have been a poor matchup. Still, this is the fourth best team in both goal difference and xGD, so this should be quite the matchup between these two second-tier squads.

Lilywhite Spotlight: The right concoction

With nearly everyone at his disposal, the starting lineup is becoming quite the decision for Ange Postecoglou. Recently, Brennan Johnson has been used primarily as a substitute, and that has yielded a pair of goals and assists. Saturday, his introduction sent Dejan Kulusevski into midfield for Rodrigo Bentancur, which was an improvement in itself as well.

While this formation seems to be Spurs’ best right now, perhaps Villa is not the right opponent for this change. Tottenham’s limitations against a bunkered-down side are less relevant in this type of match, so Postecoglou might continue to roll his lineup forward. Of course, there should be some good counterattacking opportunities as well, which definitely supports the playing of Johnson opposite Timo Werner. I can see it both ways, but regardless of where he begins the match, Johnson has earned his minutes.