Happy Saturday, Spurs fans! Enjoy your last day of Standard Time, if you live in the United States — tomorrow morning we are officially on Daylight Time and get an extra hour of daylight in the evenings. Or at least we will when the days get a little longer than they are now. In the short time, “enjoy” getting up an hour later because someone said they understand time better than you do.
There’s a full day of football on today. Enjoy your day, unless you’re reading this and are an Arsenal fan.
Saturday Football Open Thread
Manchester United vs. Everton
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Crystal Palace vs. Luton Town
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Wolves vs. Fulham
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Arsenal vs. Brentford
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Loading comments...