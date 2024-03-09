Happy Saturday, Spurs fans! Enjoy your last day of Standard Time, if you live in the United States — tomorrow morning we are officially on Daylight Time and get an extra hour of daylight in the evenings. Or at least we will when the days get a little longer than they are now. In the short time, “enjoy” getting up an hour later because someone said they understand time better than you do.

There’s a full day of football on today. Enjoy your day, unless you’re reading this and are an Arsenal fan.

Saturday Football Open Thread

Manchester United vs. Everton

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs. Luton Town

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Wolves vs. Fulham

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. GMT

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Brentford

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock