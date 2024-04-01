Tottenham 2-1 Luton: Player ratings to the theme of Bluey characters

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Luton Town 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday! It was fun. I enjoyed it. Hope you did too.

So I’ve had this player rating idea in the back of my head from the moment Ange Postecoglou was announced as Spurs’ next manager, as I’m sure you all have as well. What’s more Australian than Ange Postecoglou? Well, Bluey — the hit Aussie kids’ cartoon that’s taken the world by storm. It is, in my opinion, probably the best kids’ cartoon series since Peep and the Big Wide World — something that the whole family can enjoy watching together, and broken up into 7 minute episodes that are perfectly aligned with the attention span of its core audience.

So why have I waited this long to do it? Well, I hadn’t actually watched any Bluey. Why would I? I have an adult child and a teenager, that’s not a show that’s on my watch list. But I do strive to be informed when I’m writing for this blog dot com, which necessitated a deep (and LENGTHY, my god why are there so many episodes) dive.

It also prompted this little exchange with my partner one evening a while back.

Wife: What are you watching? Me: Bluey. Wife: You’re 47 years old, why are you watching Bluey? Me: ...Research?

Look: full disclosure, I have not watched every single episode of Bluey, but I’ve now seen more than enough to form TAKES on the main characters, and isn’t that why you’re really here? As always there are too many characters and not enough categories, so just deal with it and tell me why I’m a bad person for leaving out Chilli, Pom-Pom, or Socks.

Here are your Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings to the theme of Bluey characters.

5 stars: Bingo

Why is the show called “Bluey” when Bingo is easily the best character? Bluey’s little sister, Bingo is kind, curious, full of energy, and creative. As a younger sibling myself, I sympathize with Bingo much more than Bluey as she gets pushed around by her older sister a lot. I guess that’s a “me issue” but still — Bingo rules.

Brennan Johnson (Community — 4.5): His best match yet for Spurs? Came in at halftime and immediately made an impact with his defense stretching runs and link-up play with Porro. Put in a number of good balls from the flanks (including the ball Kabore bundled in for the own goal) and was a millimeter away from scoring. We can argue about sub effects, tactics, opposition, etc. but this was an overall outstanding performance from a player who’s finally starting to show the promise Ange saw in him at the beginning of the season.

Ange Postecoglou (Community — 4.0): We’ve been not-so-quietly grousing about Ange’s use of subs this season, but he got them all right and at the right times in this match. The tactical shift at halftime worked a treat, and every player that came in was for a reason and performed well. Despite the early goal ruining his early plans, all you can ask for from him in that situation is to control the things he can control in order to give his team the best chance to win. Ange did that. Five stars for me.

4.5 stars: Uncle Stripe

Stripe is Bandit’s older brother, parent to Muffin and Socks, an unfortunate figure in the Bluey Expanded Cinematic Universe who is a good parent who must unfortunately forever reside in Bandit’s shadow. He tries, God help him, he tries, but he is but a mere mortal dog eclipsed by the godhood that is Banditry. He’s a little rough around the edges, a little edgier, a little more “Why must I put up with this crap.” It’s what makes him the cool uncle. I find him immediately relatable. Everyone says that Ange Postecoglou is Bandit, but screw that — Big Ange is 100% Uncle Stripe.

Son Heung-Min (Community — 4.0): Scored one goal, and supremely unlucky to have another go off both posts and out. Covered nearly every inch of grass. Have I seen better games from him? Yes, obviously. But this was still a really solid performance.

4 stars: Bluey

It’s a testament to how good some of the writing is on this show that the main character, the dog you’re supposed to gravitate towards and root for and empathize with, is third on this list. And honestly, Bluey herself is pretty great. She’s creative and imaginative, smart and sensible for a youngster. She’s got a bit of the Big Sister Syndrome to her and she’s not a perfect kid or a perfect friend or a perfect child — that would defeat the purpose. Rather, Bluey as a character takes the main focus but allows her supporting cast to really shine.

Pape Sarr (Community — 3.5): One of Spurs’ better performers on the day and a vast improvement from last weekend. When he’s performing well, he’s the engine of Tottenham’s midfield, chugging along behind and starting chances. Faded a bit in the second half, was subbed out for Bentancur.

Timo Werner (Community — 3.5): Had lots of space to operate in on the left side, especially in the first half and set up a couple of dangerous attacks. Yes, he “Timo’d” his best chance at goal and had another blocked after Sonny hit both posts, but he looked really good in the build-up and was involved in the buildup to Son’s goal. A good match. Now just find those shooting boots.

3.5 stars: Bandit

I have heard Bandit described as the “perfect dad.” He’s responsive, he’s caring, loves his spouse, plays with his kids whenever they ask, indulges in their creativity, and redirects them kindly when they misbehave. He is a positive role model for masculinity while still being compassionate and nurturing, and willing to be thoroughly humiliated in public to amuse his kids. So why is he 3.5 stars? He’s TOO perfect. No father is this good. We’ve all given our kids the finger behind their backs at some point. How the fuck are we supposed to live up to this paragon of fatherhood? Bandit gives all of the rest of us a bad name. He’s wonderful and I hate his guts.

Guglielmo Vicario (Community — 4.0): A couple of smart saves on Luton stops, but both were pretty routine. Didn’t have a lot to do otherwise and apart from Luton’s early goal was never put under any serious threat.

Pedro Porro (Community — 3.5): Came alive in the second half after Johnson’s substitution. Worked well with Brennan, overlapping nicely and getting into good positions for crosses. Points docked for not getting back to cover Townsend defensively for Luton’s goal.

Cuti Romero (Community — 3.5): Calm and steady at the back. Not a ton of noteworthy plays in this one, just was a stabilizing presence in the back line.

Radu Dragusin (Community — 3.5): Looked uncomfortable passing on the left side especially in the first half and he hasn’t developed a good working relationship with Udogie yet. Probably better utilized long term as Cuti’s replacement on the right? On the other hand, looked good with the ball at his feet; had a couple of Vlad Chiriches-esque mazy runs into the attacking third and some crunching tackles. A tricky one to rate. On balance — not bad.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Community — 3.5): A solid outing as a late match sub. Energetic and enthusiastic, added some of the “oomph” that was lacking with Bissouma in there.

3 stars: Muffin

Oh my god Muffin. We’ve all known kids like this — pure psychotic energy in a pint-sized package. The embodiment of chaotic energy, probably still too young to be formally diagnosed ADHD, the kind of kid whose parents are forced to put them in a harness with a lead whenever they go out in public because otherwise as soon as they got a bite of candy bar they’d end up climbing the central fountain at the mall so they could throw pinecones at the security guard. (Where’d they get the pinecones? Who knows!) Muffin is alternately hilarious and also annoying as hell, the kind of kid you’d want to spend exactly 20 minutes with before sending them home. That probably describes your average young child in real life, honestly.

Destiny Udogie (Community — 3.5): Maybe in part due to his not yet solid working relationship with Dragusin, Destiny had a more subdued performance on both ends of the ball. He wasn’t poor, just wasn’t as assertive as we’ve seen in other matches.

Gio Lo Celso (Community — 3.5): Nice to see him deputize for a sub-par James Maddison. Tidy around the ball and, more importantly, made a really nice interception and block late in the match on a Luton counter.

2.5 stars: Judo

It’s actually tough to find dislikeable Bluey characters because all of them are specifically created with personal flaws that are either naturally explained or designed with personal growth in mind. That said, Judo — Bluey and Bingo’s next-door neighbor — comes the closest as she’s bossy and tries to dictate play which frequently causes friction, especially in the first season. She’s the spoiled, bratty kid with the privileged upbringing we all knew from our grade school years that sometimes grows up to be a good person and sometimes just stays spoiled and bratty. But she’s also a pretty realistic depiction of what kids her age can be like sometimes, and her struggles with Bluey and Bingo probably relate well to viewers’ interactions with some of their own peers.

Yves Bissouma (Community — 2.5): I dunno. On the one hand I think he played better than against Fulham. On the other, he still whiffed a tackle in the leadup to Luton’s goal and just doesn’t look like he knows what role he’s supposed to play in that midfield. Maybe time to look at other options?

James Maddison (Community — 3.0): Surprisingly ineffective as a creative force against a Luton team that he should frankly be able to pick open with relative ease. Feels like we still haven’t gotten early season Madders back. I miss that guy.

Dejan Kulusevski (Community — 3.0): Ange said it best when he (nicely) admitted that Deki was pinching into the center of the pitch too much in this one. What Ange did not say is that Deki really struggled with his passing, especially early in the half (see: the pass two feet behind his man that started Luton’s goal move). Yes, he did set up a few chances which were squandered, but this wasn’t a good performance for him and I’d like to see him in central midfield.

1 star: Chattermax

Not really a character and more of a plot device, Chattermax is nonetheless both an annoying toy bird and also a distracting commentary on modern technology and how it impacts the youngest generation of humanity. It’s the worst, which is probably the point. And if a one-off annoying toy character is the worst thing I’ve seen on this show, well that should tell you something, right?

No Tottenham Hotspur players were as bad as Chattermax.

Tom Carroll Memorial Non-Rating:

Richarlison, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg