The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, April 1

good morning everyone! I know I’m kinda doing this in reverse, but let’s take a look at the month ahead. We’ll get to the EFL Champ roundup tomorrow.

This is a big month. For the men’s squad, and the women’s.

We not only have a North London Derby, but also an FA Cup Semifinal to look forward to.

And it’s wild that we’re already in April. How’d the end of the season creep up on us already?

Tottenham Hotspur men:

Not only is there a North London Derby, but there’s another London Derby. Spurs play agfainst West Ham on 2 April, and then Arsenal on the 28th. I know Ange Postecoglou isn’t as big on the Top Four as some of us here are, but we’re so close to it.

Oh! And there’s a reunion with Nuno Espiruto Santo this month.

(Spurs v Man City TBD)

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: at West Ham (2 April), Nottingham Forest (7 April), at Newcastle (13 April), Arsenal (28 April)

Tottenham Hotspur women:

We’re finally at the FA Cup semifinal! This is huge. Spurs beat Leicester in a preview of this encounter not long ago. Now, it’s the real thing. And at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Other than that? A tough away fixture against Man United and a home match against Brighton.

Tottenahm Hotspur women’s schedule: Leicester City (FA Cup, 14 April), at Man United (21 April), Brighton (28 April)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright, by Odetta

