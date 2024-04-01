TEAM NEWS: No new Tottenham injury concerns ahead of West Ham match

All of Tottenham Hotspur’s players got through Saturday’s 2-1 win over Luton Town unscathed, according to Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. That’s a bit of a relief, especially after James Maddison was subbed off midway through the second half for Giovani Lo Celso — there was the presumption that Madders might have picked up a knock during the match, but if there was one it doesn’t appear to be much of a concern for Ange or the Spurs physio staff.

Ange with the latest team news ahead of #WHUTOT ️ pic.twitter.com/IjexHJWd3C — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 1, 2024

But considering all of the talk right now is about Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson, is there a chance we’ll see a change to the starting lineup tomorrow at the London Stadium? Ange didn’t say either way (it’s very likely), but did take the time to talk about both Deki and Brennan.

Ange is never one to throw players under the bus and most emphatically didn’t here, taking the time to praise Kulusevski’s youth, his potential, and his positional flexibility.

“I think he’s played in every one of those positions you’ve mentioned [RW, LW, CM] this year. Deki and I think in general we’ve got a really young group and that’s what I keep saying, my role within that is to keep challenging and pushing him to improve because if this is the baseline for the majority of this group and we can get them to a new level when we’re already competing fairly well in this competition then that’s going to help us improve. “Whether that’s Kulusevski or Brennan Johnson or [Micky] van de Ven, or Destiny [Udogie] or Pape [Sarr], all these guys who are in their very early twenties and only in their first or second year in the Premier League, that’s our challenge as a club and a coaching group to improve all of them. Positionally we’ll see where that develops but Deki has filled in all of those positions for us this year and just about done a good job in just about every one of them.”

As for Johnson, Postecoglou praised his 2nd half performance against Luton, and said that there’s still more to come from him as he continues to adjust to top-level Premier League football.

“Brennan was super on the weekend. Look, he’s another one. He’s still young, he’s developing. He’s moved to a big club where there’s big expectations when you have a big transfer fee. But for the most part I think he’s handled it really well. He started the two games before he came off the bench, he did really well against Villa. He wasn’t great against Fulham but most of the team wasn’t great against Fulham. This time he came again off the bench and made an impact. “He’s another one understanding more and more how we want to play and he’s adjusting to it. Like I said, for the most part he’s handled himself really well this year. It was always going to be a tough introduction for a young player, moving to a big club for a transfer fee. And it’s always harder for attacking players because they are usually measured on one thing, goals and assists. But I think he’s contributing in more than just that.”

There was also praise for Timo Werner, who impressed especially in the first half against Luton, and reading between the lines it’s not hard to think there’s a decent chance Spurs will pick up his purchase option when the summer transfer window opens.

“In terms of [Timo’s] future, yeah I think like most players all these decisions will be made at the appropriate time. He’s been great for us. He was an important signing, I said at the time, people forget that when we signed him Sonny wasn’t here, he was away at the Asian Cup and then Richy got injured. So we would have had a massive hole in our line-up without Timo there, and it’s fair to say he’s made an impact in every game. “Yeah, he’d probably like a couple more goals but at the same time he’s an important part of our structure and I thought he was really good on the weekend. He has been in the last few games but I do think there’s more improvement in him as he understands our game more.”

West Ham away is a very different opponent to Luton at home, and will require a different tactical approach and more consistent play in order to come away with a result. When asked, Postecoglou continued to insist that it’s not a change in the way they play, but rather consistency between matches and performances that could make the difference at the London Stadium on Tuesday. Finding that level of consistency has been difficult with some key players coming back from major injuries this season.

“I don’t think it’s improvement, just further development of our game model and getting some consistency in some of the things we do. It’s been a very disruptive season and I guess the positive for us at the moment is we have mostly a clean bill of health in terms of the players available. On the weekend it was really good to see not just the starters but the guys who came on made a real impact for us and that’s something we haven’t been able to do in the middle and early part of the year. So it’s just further improvement for us always. “With [James Maddison], we’ve had a few in that boat and probably us as a team it has felt like a bit of a stuttering campaign. We’ve never really got into any sort of flow apart from the first 10 games but that’s part of the challenge. Whether it’s Madders or other players, there are very few that have had a clear run all year and that’s the challenge before us now with nine games to go to try and finish the season strong. It’s a good challenge tomorrow night against a very good team.”

Tottenham’s match away at West Ham is tomorrow, Tuesday April 2. Kick-off is 3:15 p.m. EDT / 8:15 p.m. BST. (Welcome back to summer time, England)